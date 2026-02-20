A massive fire accompanied by over ten loud explosions erupted at the CSIR-NEIST central warehouse in Jorhat, Assam. The facility, storing chemicals and research materials, was engulfed in flames, which were later brought under control.

A massive fire broke out at the central warehouse of the CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), in Jorhat late Thursday night, triggering a series of loud explosions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident occurred at the central warehouse of the institute, where large quantities of chemical substances and various research materials were stored. According to sources, more than ten explosions were heard in quick succession, sending shockwaves across the surrounding area and causing panic among residents nearby.

Emergency Services Respond to Blaze

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. After hours of continuous effort, the fire was finally brought under control in the early hours of the morning.

Cause Unknown, Investigation Pending

As of now, the exact cause of the fire and explosions remains unknown. Authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of the damage caused by the incident. An investigation is expected to be launched to determine the reason behind the mishap.

Coordinated Firefighting Effort

It should be mentioned that Firefighting teams from Jorhat Sadar, along with units from Mariani, Titabor, Borhola, Teok, and Dergaon, successfully brought the blaze under control with the help of more than ten fire tenders. Fire engines from ONGC and the Indian Air Force also assisted in the operation.

Efforts to completely extinguish the fire are still underway this morning, with firefighting teams continuing their operations at the site. (ANI)