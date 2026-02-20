Ricky AJ Syngkon, Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, Meghalaya, passed away at 54 from a heart attack. Political leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi, expressed their condolences and paid tribute to his public service.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed grief over the passing of Ricky AJ Syngkon, Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, Meghalaya. Syngkon, one of Meghalaya's two Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, passed away on Thursday evening, after suffering a heart attack. He was 54 years old.

In the post on X, Gandhi paid tribute to the late MP and acknowledged his commitment to public service and the people of Meghalaya. "Saddened by the passing of Dr. Ricky AJ Syngkon, Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, Meghalaya. His commitment to public service and the people of Meghalaya will be remembered with respect. My condolences to his family, friends, and supporters," Rahul Gandhi posted.

Leaders Across Party Lines Pay Tribute

Following the news of his passing, tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in on social media from political leaders and colleagues, mourning the loss of the Meghalaya parliamentarian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, recalling his dedicated service to the people of Meghalaya. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Saddened by the passing of Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky AJ Syngkon. He will be remembered for his dedicated service to the people of Meghalaya. My thoughts are with his family, friends and supporters during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

Meghalaya Chief Minister also expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Shillong Lok Sabha MP Syngkon, describing him as a compassionate leader committed to public service and the welfare of his people. (ANI)