Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "warm greetings and inspiring message" to the people on the occasion of the Statehood Day.

On the joyous occasion of Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for his warm greetings and inspiring message to the people of our beautiful state. His words remind us of the radiant patriotism, spirit, and… pic.twitter.com/Fv1azrvNNV — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 20, 2026 CM Khandu shared the letter of PM Modi on his social media platform X.

"His words remind us of the radiant patriotism, spirit, and innovation that define Arunachal Pradesh - from the mountains of Tawang to the border villages that greet the dawn before the rest of India," CM Khandu said.

Khandu Highlights Decade of Development

"Over the past decade, guided by PM Modi Ji, Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed transformative development - be it in connectivity, infrastructure, healthcare, education, tourism, or sustainable livelihoods. Initiatives like the Vibrant Villages Programme, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, Ujala Scheme, and key projects like Sela Tunnel and Donyi Polo Airport reflect the unwavering commitment of the central government to the state's progress," CM Khandu added in his post.

Preservation of Cultural Heritage

"We are especially grateful for PM Modi Ji's vision in preserving our cultural and spiritual heritage, through the digitisation of rare manuscripts under the Gyan Bharatam Mission. This ensures that the richness of Arunachal's traditions continues to inspire generations to come"

"On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, we thank Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his guidance, support, and vision, and we reaffirm our commitment to continue working towards a prosperous, vibrant, and united Arunachal Pradesh"

PM Modi's Statehood Day Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended warm wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day. Prime Minister hailed the spirited and industrious citizens of the Arunachal Pradresh who played a key role in strengthening the nation's progress the nation's progress "Warm wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of their Statehood Day. Blessed with majestic landscapes and an extraordinary cultural diversity, Arunachal Pradesh stands as a shining example of harmony between tradition and nature. Its spirited and industrious citizens play a vital role in strengthening the nation's progress. At the same time, the state's diverse tribal ethos adds immense richness to our nation. May the state continue to scale new heights of development in the times to come," PM Modi said.

Arunachal Pradesh: A Historical Overview

Arunachal Pradesh, often referred to as 'The Land of the Rising Sun,' shares borders with Bhutan, China, and Myanmar, and its unique geographical location adds to its strategic importance. The state's journey from the North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) to Union Territory in 1972, and finally achieving statehood on February 20, 1987, stands as a testament to its historical significance. (ANI)