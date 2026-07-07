In Kalaburagi, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar warned officials of strict action for negligence in drought management and dereliction of duty. He emphasized that his government's main goal is to provide clean governance and development for all citizens.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday warned that strict action will be taken against officials found negligent in managing the drought situation in the state.

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Addressing the first divisional-level progress review meeting of North Karnataka in Kalaburagi, the Chief Minister said he would not tolerate dereliction of duty by officials.

CM Warns Officials Against Negligence

"The main goal of my government is to provide clean governance, development and civil rights to the last person, including everyone. To achieve this goal, the officers should act very proactively, pro-people and responsibly," he said.

Referring to his administrative experience, the Chief Minister said he had worked at various levels from Taluk Panchayat President to Chief Minister.

"Therefore, I know very well what happens at every level of administration. I am not ready to listen to any excuses when it comes to development. Results are important to me," he said.

"If you do not work for the people, I will be forced to take action against you," he warned officials.

Focus on Voter List Revision

Speaking on the revision of the voter list, Shivakumar said not a single eligible voter should be deprived of the right to vote.

"Politics is not important here, but it is the responsibility of the government to protect the right to vote of every citizen. BLOs should visit each house at least three times and monitor whether the names of eligible voters are included. There is no question of compromise on this issue," he said.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which commenced across the state, will continue till July 29.

Earlier on Monday, the Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party delegation submitted a complaint to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Anbukkumar over "massive irregularities" in the ongoing SIR exercise of the electoral rolls in the State.

In a complaint addressed to the Karnataka CEO, the delegation noted that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are not following the SIR guidelines. The complaint noted that the evidence backing the allegations has been shared on social media.

Inter-State Water Management

On water management, the Chief Minister said the situation in the state was satisfactory despite concerns over deficient rainfall across the country.

"We have held historic discussions with the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Union Ministers with the aim of finding a permanent solution to the inter-state water problems. The Central Government has also given a positive response to the proposal to continue the Krishna, Cauvery and Godavari river linking project at a cost of about one lakh crore rupees," he said.

"We have decided to work together by overcoming political differences and making the protection of the interests of the people of the state a priority," he added.

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Godavari-Cauvery Link Project is one of the five priority river interlinking projects identified under the National Perspective Plan (NPP). It aims to transfer water from the Godavari basin to the Krishna, Pennar and Cauvery basins through three sub-links: Godavari (Inchampalli)-Krishna (Nagarjunasagar) Link, Krishna (Nagarjunasagar)-Pennar (Somasila) Link, Pennar (Somasila)-Cauvery (Grand Anicut) Link The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has prepared DPRs for the three sub-links.

The earlier Godavari (Polavaram)-Krishna (Vijayawada) Link Project has already achieved water connectivity through the link canal. The project was taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government under the Polavaram Irrigation Project, which is being implemented by the Polavaram Project Authority with central financial assistance.

The government said that inter-state cooperation remains crucial for implementing river interlinking projects, with issues such as water allocation, land acquisition, environmental clearances and state concerns affecting timelines.

Continuity of Development Works

Clarifying on ongoing projects, CM Shivakumar said all development works initiated during Siddaramaiah's tenure would continue.

"All the development works started during the Siddaramaiah-led government will continue as usual. In addition to increasing the pace of development, priority will be given to more transparency, efficiency and a people-centric perspective in administration," he said.

Visit to Kalaburagi Temple

The Chief Minister said he believes in the principle of equality adopted by Basavadi Sharanas.

"I believe in the principle of equality of Basavadi Sharan. That is why I have started my first North Karnataka tour from Basavakalyana. Equality, social justice and development should move at the same speed," he said.," he said.

In a post on X, CM wrote, "Today, I visited the Shri Sharanabasaveshwar Temple in Kalaburagi and paid my respects by bowing at the tomb of the former pontiff, the revered Dr. Sharanabasappa Appa. At this time, a heartfelt conversation took place with the current pontiff, Chiranjeevi Doddappa Appa. On this occasion, several dignitaries were present, including Deputy Chief Minister Shri Dr. G. Parameshwara, Ministers Shri Priyank Kharge, Shri U.T. Khader, Shri Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil, and others."

Expressing gratitude for the support extended by people of Bidar and Kalaburagi districts, Shivakumar said, "The trust placed in us by the people has increased our responsibility. It is the duty of all of us to work as per the expectations of the people who have placed us in this position." (ANI)