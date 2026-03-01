J&K CM Omar Abdullah voiced concern over the killing of Iran's Ali Khamenei, urging calm. Mehbooba Mufti slammed the US & Israel. The killing by an aerial campaign led to Iranian retaliation. J&K govt is ensuring the safety of its residents in Iran.

J&K CM Urges Calm, Coordinates with MEA

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah on Sunday voiced serious concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East and reports regarding the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In a post on X, the Chief Minister urged all communities to maintain calm, preserve peace, and refrain from any actions that could trigger tension or unrest. He stated that the Jammu and Kashmir government is closely coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and well-being of residents from the state, including students currently in Iran. He emphasised his deep concern over the unfolding situation in Iran and reiterated the administration's commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran, including reports of the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest," the 'X' post said.

"The Government of Jammu & Kashmir is in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents, including students, currently in Iran," the 'X' post added.

Mehbooba Mufti Slams US, Israel

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, described the development as a tragic and shameful moment in history. In her post on X, she criticised Israel and the United States for celebrating the reported killing and expressed disappointment over what she termed the explicit and implicit support extended by certain Muslim countries. Mufti said history would judge those who stood for justice and those who supported oppression, adding that her prayers are with the people of Iran and expressing hope for their strength in the face of adversity. "Today marks a deeply tragic & shameful point in history with Israel & USA boasting about the killing of Iran's beloved leader Ayatollah Ali Khanenei. What's more disgraceful & shocking is the explicit & implicit support given by Muslim countries who chose convenience & expedience over conscience. History will stand testaments to who fought for justice & who helped the oppressors. Prayers with the people of Iran. May Allah grant them strength & victory over forces of tyranny & injustice," Mufti wrote on 'X'.

US, Israel Launch Attack; Iran Retaliates

The US and Israel launched a massive aerial campaign targeting Iran's leadership and military, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on US bases, Israel, and other targets in the Middle East. The situation remains fluid, with Trump's administration claiming the strike was necessary to prevent an "imminent threat" from Iran.

Iran in Mourning, Focus on Successor

Iran is observing 40 days of national mourning after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, with widespread grief and protests reported across the country. The Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects. Khamenei, who succeeded the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, led Iran with unwavering defiance against Western influence since 1989.

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. The focus is now on selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. (ANI)