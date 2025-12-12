Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backs Rahul Gandhi's call for a Parliament debate on the air pollution crisis, demanding a 'good action plan'. Rahul urged a non-partisan effort to tackle the issue, highlighting severe health impacts on citizens.

Priyanka Gandhi Urges 'Good Action Plan' on Pollution

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday supported Rahul Gandhi's call for an extensive discussion in Parliament on the worsening air pollution crisis, asserting that the issue is urgent and the "government should make a good action plan" and take it forward.

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said that air pollution has been escalating every year and requires a coordinated national response. "I completely agree, and I think everyone agrees. The government also said we should all discuss it and develop an action plan. It is increasing every year. We discuss all other topics, so this should also be discussed and something concrete should come out of it. If the government makes a good action plan and takes it forward, it will be great," she said.

Rahul Gandhi's Parliament Plea on Pollution Crisis

Her remarks come after Rahul Gandhi raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, urging all political parties to set aside differences to address dangerous pollution levels in Delhi and other major cities. Rahul Gandhi highlighted the growing air pollution crisis in India's major cities, urging the government to initiate a detailed discussion in the parliament and develop a systematic plan to address it.

The congress leader asserted that the millions of children's futures are being destroyed as they are getting lung diseases. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "Most of our major cities are living under a blanket of poisonous air. Millions of children are getting lung diseases. Their future is being destroyed. People are getting cancer. Older people are struggling to breathe. This is an interesting issue because I'm certain that there will be full agreement between the government and us on this issue. This is not an ideological issue. Everybody in this house would agree that air pollution, the damage it is doing to our people, is something that we would like to cooperate on."

Call for Collaborative Action

Emphasising the need for collaborative action, Gandhi added that it would be good if everyone would have a detailed discussion, and then the Prime Minister put in place a plan for each city. "It's important that the government develops a plan for how to get rid of air pollution in our cities. We are more than happy to cooperate with the government on developing such a plan. There are not many issues these days that the government and the entire opposition can agree on. I think the government should have a discussion in parliament. We should try not to make it a discussion where we are abusing you, and you are abusing us," Gandhi added.

"I think we should make it a discussion where we are participating, we are showing the country that on this fundamental issue, there is agreement, and the best minds are going to be put into place to solve this issue. I think it would be good if we have a detailed discussion and then the Prime Minister puts in place a plan for each city, a methodical systematic plan on how, within the next five or ten years, maybe we cannot resolve the problem, but how we are going to address the problem and make life for our people easier," he later said in LS.

Government Open to Discussion

Replying to Gandhi's concerns, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju assured that the government is open to discussion. He said, "The government, from day one, had made our position very clear that on all important matters, the government is ready to discuss and also to find a solution, taking along the suggestions from all the members, including the principal opposition party led by Rahul Gandhi ji. Under the various laws and rules, we will see how we will take up this discussion."

The debate comes amid growing public concern about deteriorating air quality across multiple cities, particularly in Delhi-NCR, as Air Quality Index (AQI) readings have risen above 300, placing the region in the 'very poor' category.