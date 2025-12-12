NCERT's new Grade 7 Social Science textbook, developed under NEP 2020, offers a pan-Indian perspective on early medieval history, moving beyond a North-centric view to include kingdoms, thinkers, and architecture from all regions of India.

From the Kakatiyas of Telangana to the Eastern Gangas of Odisha, NCERT's newly released Grade 7 Social Science textbook marks a clear shift from a North India-centric narrative to include kingdoms from all corners of India. Covering the 6th to 12th century CE, the book, Exploring Societies: India and Beyond, offers students a truly Pan-Indian perspective on early medieval history, cultural developments, and temple architecture for the first time.

Earlier textbooks often focused heavily on the tripartite struggle between the Palas, Gurjara-Pratiharas, and Rashtrakutas, along with the early Sultanate period. The new textbook, developed under NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023 guidelines, expands the narrative to include lesser-known dynasties, regional thinkers, and architectural achievements from across the South, East, West, and North-East of India.

A Pan-Indian Historical Narrative

Spotlight on Southern Dynasties

From South India, the Kakatiyas of Telangana gained prominence for their patronage of Telugu literature, strong local administration through village self-governance, efficient revenue systems, and extensive irrigation projects that supported agricultural prosperity. Their iconic thousand-pillar temple at Hanamkonda is highlighted as a symbol of both religious devotion and architectural innovation.

The Chalukyas of Kalyani are featured for King Someshvara III, whose 12th-century encyclopaedia Manasollasa covered astronomy, architecture, music, medicine, cooking, and games, reflecting a sophisticated and multi-disciplinary outlook.

The Pallavas of Tamil Nadu are recognized for their rock-cut caves and the UNESCO-listed Shore Temple at Mamallapuram. The textbook also highlights the Pallavas' role in promoting the Bhakti tradition through the Alvars and Nayanars, laying the foundations for devotional movements across South India.

Contributions from West, East, and North-East

Moving westward, the Hoysalas of Karnataka are praised for their contributions to Kannada literature and temple architecture, with the intricately carved temples at Belur and Halebidu exemplifying regional artistic excellence.

In Eastern India, the Eastern Gangas of Odisha are featured for constructing monumental structures like the Jagannath Temple at Puri and the Sun Temple at Konark. The Paramaras are represented through the scholar-king Bhoja, whose treatise Samarangana Sutradhara provided detailed guidance on architecture, town planning, sculpture, and mechanical devices, highlighting the era's technical and intellectual achievements.

The Brahmapala dynasty of Kamarupa (present-day Assam) ensures meaningful representation of North-East India, reflecting the textbook's commitment to inclusivity.

Highlighting Regional Powers

Beyond these major powers, the textbook introduces lesser-known dynasties, including the Bhanjas, Chapas, Guhilas, Kalachuris, Kadambas, Maitrakas, Maukharis, Saindhavas, Shilhras, Somavamshis, Tomaras, Utpalas, Chahamanas, and Gangas, bringing their regional contributions to light.

Intellectual and Spiritual Landscape

Philosophers like Shankaracharya, who consolidated Advaita Vedanta, and Ramanujacharya, along with social reformers like Basaveshvara, founder of the Lingayat movement, are also covered, reflecting the period's rich spiritual and intellectual landscape.

Architectural Marvels as Cultural Markers

Temple architecture, a major highlight of the textbook, is presented as both an artistic and cultural marker. The Kailashanatha Temple at Ellora, carved during the Rashtrakuta period, is discussed as India's largest rock-cut temple.

The Basaveshvara Temple of the Cholas and the Lakshmana Temple of the Chandelas are highlighted for their structural ingenuity and aesthetic achievements. Unlike older editions that focused predominantly on North India and Delhi Sultanate monuments, the new textbook situates regional architecture at the heart of historical discussions, emphasizing the integration of religious narratives and local craftsmanship.

