PM Modi hosted NDA MPs for a special vegetarian dinner at his residence in New Delhi. The menu featured seasonal vegetables, millet-based dishes and regional favourites. The gathering came soon after NDA's big victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a specially curated vegetarian dinner for Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi. The dinner served as an informal gathering at a time when the alliance is celebrating its strong performance in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The menu, built around regional flavours, seasonal vegetables and millet-based items, offered a wide range of dishes from different Indian cuisines. The MPs arrived together in buses for the event, which several leaders later described as warm, simple and full of friendly conversations.

Scroll to load tweet…

A dinner built around Indian flavours

The dinner began with refreshing drinks, including Orange Juice with Ginger and Pomegranate Juice. Guests were then served Subz Badam Shorba, a warm blend of seasonal vegetables, almonds and mild spices.

From there, the menu moved to a set of appetisers and main dishes that highlighted India’s diverse vegetarian traditions. Each item was prepared to reflect the use of local produce and traditional cooking styles.

A closer look at the main dishes

Among the dishes offered were:

Kakum Matar Akhrot Ki Shammi: a soft millet-based patty made with foxtail millet, green peas and crushed walnut.

Kothimbir Vadi: a popular snack made of coriander leaves and gram flour, steamed and lightly fried.

Gongura Paneer: cottage cheese cooked with tangy sorrel leaves and spices.

Khubani Malai Kofta: dumplings stuffed with apricots, served in a rich, creamy cashew curry.

Gajar Methi Matar: red carrots and green peas cooked with fenugreek leaves.

Bhindi Sambhariya: okra stuffed and cooked with a mix of sesame, peanut and jaggery.

Palakura Pappu: Andhra-style lentils tempered with spices and mixed with fresh spinach.

These dishes reflected a wide selection of regional tastes, showing the diversity of India’s vegetarian cuisine.

Rice, breads and dessert selections

The rice dish of the evening was Kale Moti Chilgoza Pulao, made using basmati rice, black gram and toasted pine nuts. This was served with an assortment of Indian breads, including Roti, Missi Roti, Naan and Tawa Laccha Paratha.

The dessert section was equally detailed. It featured Baked Pista Langcha, a sweet made with chhena and khoya, and Ada Pradaman, a traditional dessert from Kerala prepared with rice flakes, palm jaggery and coconut milk. Fresh cut fruits and Kahwah completed the meal with a warm finish.

PM Modi's message to the alliance

After the dinner, Prime Minister Modi posted on X, where he said he was pleased to host the NDA MPs. He wrote that the NDA “represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations.” He added that the alliance would continue working together to strengthen the country’s development path in the years ahead.

Scroll to load tweet…

<br>The gathering took place soon after the NDA’s sweeping win in the Bihar Assembly elections, where the alliance secured 202 of 243 seats. The results included:</p><ul><li>BJP: 89 seats </li><li>JD(U): 85 seats </li><li>LJP (Ram Vilas): 19 seats </li><li>Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular): 5 seats </li><li>Rashtriya Lok Morcha: 4 seats</li></ul><p>Earlier in the week, NDA leaders from Bihar visited Delhi to meet and felicitate the Prime Minister for the victory. Modi urged them to work with 'more vigour' and reminded them that 'with great victory comes great responsibility'.</p><h2><strong>Reactions from MPs and leaders</strong></h2><p>BJP MP <a href="https://newsable.asianetnews.com/tag/anurag-thakur" target="_blank">Anurag Thakur</a> thanked the Prime Minister for hosting the dinner. He remarked confidently that the next such dinner would happen after a victory in the 2026 <a href="https://newsable.asianetnews.com/tag/west-bengal" target="_blank">West Bengal</a> elections, saying, 'Ab Bihar ke baad agla bhoj Bengal ki jeet ke baad phir hoga'.</p><p>Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also posted on X, describing the gathering as warm and familial. He shared that NDA MPs from the North-East and other regions travelled together in a bus to the Prime Minister’s residence, adding that the atmosphere felt like a family event.</p><h2><strong>Menu comes after state banquet for Russian President</strong></h2><p>This vegetarian dinner followed a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan last week for Russian President Vladimir Putin. That menu included dishes such as Murungelai Chaaru, Gucchi Doon Chetin, Kaale Chane Ke Shikampuri, Zafrani Paneer Roll, Achaari Baingan, Dry Fruit and Saffron Pulao, and desserts like Badam Ka Halwa and Kesar-Pista Kulfi, along with fresh fruits and traditional accompaniments.</p><p>While the dinner was built around food and regional tastes, it also served as an important moment of unity for the NDA. The alliance’s strong performance in Bihar has added momentum to its national strategy, and the gathering was seen as a way to reinforce cooperation among MPs from different states.</p><p><i><strong>(With ANI inputs)</strong></i></p>