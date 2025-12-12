A fire broke out in a hotel bar in Bhubaneswar's Satya Vihar area. Seven fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze. No casualties were reported, but the bar shed was damaged. A short circuit is the suspected cause of the fire.

A fire broke out in a hotel bar in the Satya Vihar area in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The fire was reported at 9 in the morning, and the fire department had instructed and sent seven fire tenders to the hotel after the initial single team reported the high-level blaze.

Officials Detail Firefighting Efforts and Initial Findings

Deputy Fire Officer Narayana Dash explained the situation in his statement,"...a total of 4 teams were sent to douse the blaze, amounting to almost 30 people. The open bar shed has been damaged, and the adjacent room is partially damaged. There are no casualties in the incident as it was early morning and nothing had started at the time... A short circuit might be the reason for the fire..."

When asked if the hotel had fire alarms or other safety measures, the DFO stated that they most likely had a single fire extinguisher and may not have had the fire safety certificate. He mentioned that the case will be inquired into with the Fire Department's rules.

According to the Assistant Fire Officer Manoranjan Rout, the fire happened in the terrace area of the hotel where the bar was situated. By the time they had reached the bar, the staircase was full of smoke and a total of 4 teams were required to extinguish the fire.

Scrutiny on Fire Safety Measures

This incident comes after the deadly Goa fire case, where 25 people lost their lives as the flames engulfed the restaurant-bar. Both DFO and AFO were asked about this incident, and these incidents brought safety measures in bars and restaurants into question. They went on to state that they have been directed by the officials to inspect many commercial spaces and make sure that adherence to fire safety is maintained.

"If there is a place without proper fire safety, we would first insist that the place fulfil all the necessary rules and procedures, and in case of non-adherence, we will go ahead with the department's rules regarding the situation", DFO added.

Along with this, the Assistant Fire Officer described the instructions as there would be a notice issued to hotels, bars and restaurants along with a checklist to follow. (ANI)