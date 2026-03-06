Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi welcomed Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha move but jabbed the BJP, claiming their 'political haste' to install their own CM in Bihar is the reason Kumar is being sent to the Upper House by the saffron party.

Chaturvedi Jabs BJP Over Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha, stating that she believes that the JD(U) leader would be able to share his experience and make his contribution in the parliament's upper house.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Chaturvedi also took a jibe at the BJP, claiming that due to its "political haste" to install their own CM in Bihar, Nitish Kumar is being sent to the Rajya Sabha. "When he had won the election and become the Chief Minister with the belief that he would complete a 5-year term, but due to the way politics unfolded and the BJP's haste to somehow install their own Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar was sent to the Rajya Sabha. I welcome him here, and he will be able to share his experience here and make his contribution," Chaturvedi said.

Nitish Kumar Files Nomination in Presence of Amit Shah

Bihar on Thursday witnessed a huge political transition as incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha in Patna in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from Nitish Kumar, other NDA candidates, including Upendra Kushwaha and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, also filed their nominations for the Upper House.

'Will Continue to Work for a Developed Bihar'

Nitish Kumar, who has served as Bihar's longest-tenured Chief Minister for over two decades, earlier announced that he would be heading to the Rajya Sabha and would file his nomination in the current election cycle. The 75-year-old also said that the new Cabinet would have his full support.

"I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," Nitish Kumar posted on X.