A condolence book for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was opened at the Iran Consulate in Hyderabad, drawing many visitors. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi also opened a book following Khamenei's 'martyrdom' in US-Israeli strikes.

Tributes in Hyderabad

A large number of people visited the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad to pay tribute to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and sign a "Condolence Book" to show their support for the people of Iran during this time of mourning. Mohsin Moghaddmi, Vice Consul of Iran, while talking to the media, said on Thursday, "Today we have opened the Condolence Book for Indian nationals who love our great martyr, beloved Khamenei, to come and pay tribute to the Iranian people and Ayatollah Khamenei."

Condolence Book in New Delhi

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday announced that a condolence book will be opened this week to commemorate the "martyrdom" of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Imam Khamenei. "On the occasion of the martyrdom of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a condolence book will be opened at the Embassy of the I.R. Iran in New Delhi," the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran posted on X.

According to a statement issued by the embassy, those wishing to pay their respects and offer their condolences may visit the Embassy on March 5, 6, and 9 to sign the condolence book. The visiting hours will be from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on each of the above days. The condolence book was opened on Thursday, March 5 and will be available on Friday, 6 March; Monday, 9 March. "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi appreciates the kind expressions of sympathy and solidarity," the embassy said.

Context of the 'Martyrdom'

This came after US and Israeli strikes on February 28, which targeted Iran's leadership, military installations, and strategic assets. The strikes killed Supreme Leader Khamenei along with other senior figures, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran on American and Israeli interests in the region. (ANI)