Priyanka Chaturvedi demands dissolution of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust over an alleged scam, claiming 'big names' are protected. She also flagged MP horse-trading ahead of the Monsoon Session, questioning the silence of the EC and Supreme Court.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Demands Ram Mandir Trust's Dissolution Over Scam

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has called for the immediate dissolution of the Ayodya Ram Mandir trust, alleging a massive embezzlement scandal involving donations. Chaturvedi argued that current arrests are only targeting minor figures, while those in positions of authority remain shielded from accountability, adding, "Those currently in custody are just small fry, working under someone's supervision" she told ANI.

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Highlighting the need for a deeper investigation into the alleged theft, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "This is toying with people's faith. After such a massive scam, dissolving this trust is essential. Only then do I believe justice can be served in the matter of the theft at the Ram Temple... Action must be taken against all members of this trust. Those currently in custody are just small fry, working under someone's supervision." Pointing toward systemic protection of the accused, the leader asserted, "Who were the ones supervising this operation, who were the ones protecting it? The SIT is shying away from investigating this because it involves big names..."

Concerns Raised Over MP Horse-Trading

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi further raised serious concerns regarding alleged horse-trading tactics used to shift political loyalties ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Speaking to ANI, over the state of current political affairs, she questioned the silence of key constitutional institutions regarding the alleged poaching of opposition MPs, questioning the Election Commission and the Supreme Court's silence on the matter, "There is no doubt that after the BJP failed to secure a two-thirds majority, the TMC's defeat, the defection of their MPs, and the joining of those defected MPs into a new group shows that every possible horse-trading tactic is being employed, whether it involves Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who were poached. The question arises: why are the Election Commission and the Supreme Court silent on this? I hope the Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of this matter," she said.

Women's Reservation Linked to Delimitation

She argued that the path to ensuring female representation by 2029 is intrinsically tied to resolving the complexities surrounding the delimitation exercise. "Personally, I believe the delimitation issue is linked to women's reservation; finding a solution to it is the responsibility of every political party. Fulfilling the promise made to women, ensuring their participation by 2029, is a shared responsibility of both the government and the opposition," Priyanka Chaturvedi added.

Monsoon Session Dates Announced

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday. In a post on X, Rijiju said, "On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon'ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026. The Session will commence on July 20, 2026 and continue till August 13, 2026, for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of National Importance."