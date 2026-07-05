Ahead of the NDA meeting in Lucknow, allies like Sanjay Nishad and Om Prakash Rajbhar said their focus is on a 'historic victory' in the 2027 UP Assembly elections, not on demanding seats, aiming to strengthen the coalition for a clean sweep.

'Focus on Wins, Not Demands': NDA Allies

Ahead of the NDA alliance meeting in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad on Sunday asserted that allied parties are focused on delivering a "historic victory" rather than making demands for seats.

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Speaking to the media, the Nishad Party chief emphasised that the responsibility of the coalition partners is to ensure a clean sweep for the 2027 Assembly elections. "There will be a historic victory again in Uttar Pradesh... It could become the duty of the allied parties to figure out how we can turn all seats into wins... There will be electoral discussions... We are not among those who demand. We are among those who deliver wins," Sanjay Nishad said.

The meeting comes as BJP National President Nitin Nabin visits Uttar Pradesh to coordinate with various NDA partners. The BJP president is set to preside over the alliance meeting.

Highlighting the unity within the alliance, other state ministers also welcomed the initiative. UP Minister Ashish Patel noted that the coalition's priority remains the final outcome. "BJP national president Nitin Nabin has come here. We all welcome him. The meeting will certainly invite allied parties. All matters will be discussed. Our party has been in coalition for 12 years. It fights for victory, not for seats," Patel told reporters.

Echoing similar sentiments, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar noted that the alliance is working toward a significant electoral benchmark. "BJP national president Nitin Nabin has come to Uttar Pradesh for the first time. Today, he will hold a meeting with the parties included in the NDA alliance... Our objective is to win more seats in Uttar Pradesh than in 2017. We are all working in that direction," Rajbhar said.

UP Minister Narendra Kumar Kashyap also described Nitin Nabin's visit as a signal for the next assembly elections. "BJP National President Nitin Nabin is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. This visit is enthusiasm-boosting for BJP workers. It is the conch shell blown for the 2027 assembly elections. Tomorrow as well as today, he will join the campaigns announced by the party so that there is no shortfall in the victory of 2027. The national president's visit gives excellent energy to the BJP," Kashyap told ANI.

BJP Sets Roadmap for 'Uttam Pradesh'

The discussions led by Nitin Nabin are expected to set the roadmap for the alliance's strategy and strengthen coordination among the constituent parties in the state.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin, who is currently on a two-day organisational visit to Uttar Pradesh, expressed high optimism for the state's development, projecting that Uttar Pradesh will achieve "developed state" status well ahead of the national vision for 2047.

Addressing the party's strategy ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Nabin noted that the political momentum is already palpable among the public. He lauded the collaborative efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state party leadership, asserting that their dedication is effectively transforming Uttar Pradesh into "Uttam Pradesh."

Reflecting on the party's journey since 2014, Nabin underscored the grassroots impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "When we headed into the 2014 elections, the nation saw the son of a tea-seller rise to become the Prime Minister. Similarly, the people of Uttar Pradesh are defined by their hard work and resilience. The youth of this state have always been at the forefront through their struggle and dedication."

Nabin's visit to the state capital includes high-level organisational meetings with senior leaders, NDA allies, and booth-level workers. The visit is considered a vital move to streamline the party's roadmap for the upcoming assembly polls, with the national leadership emphasising Uttar Pradesh's role as the primary engine for national growth. (ANI)