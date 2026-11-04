Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi supports Rahul Gandhi's demand for an open debate with PM Narendra Modi, while emphasizing that critical national issues must be discussed within the Parliament instead of being ignored by the government.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Supports Debate Proposal

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday said that all debates on issues concerning the country should take place in Parliament, while supporting the proposal for an open debate between national parties to allow people to assess their respective positions. Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's renewed challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a face-to-face debate, Chaturvedi alleged that the government repeatedly avoids discussions on issues raised by the Opposition, forcing opposition parties to take their protests to the streets. "I believe all debates should take place in Parliament, but the government repeatedly avoids discussions on issues raised by the Opposition. This has forced us to take our protests to the streets. If an open debate is proposed, both national parties should present their positions, allowing the public to decide for themselves," she told ANI.

She further stressed that Parliament must discuss issues concerning the country, citizens and the Election Commission. "Parliament must discuss issues concerning the country, citizens and the Election Commission," Chaturvedi added.

Rahul Gandhi's Challenge to PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a face-to-face debate, claiming that he could prove within five minutes that the Prime Minister was a 'desh-drohi' (traitor) and was being controlled by US President Donald Trump. Addressing the Congress party's 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur on Wednesday, Gandhi said the Prime Minister could choose the venue and anyone as the judge for the proposed debate. "Yesterday, I challenged Narendra Modi to a face-to-face debate. He can make anyone he wants the judge for this debate. I guarantee the nation that Narendra Modi cannot sit before me. I can guarantee that within five minutes of the debate starting, I will prove that Narendra Modi is a 'desh-drohi' and Donald Trump controls him," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also alleged that the Prime Minister was not allowing him to speak freely in Parliament, while responding to suggestions that the debate should be held in the House. "All their leaders are saying that you should have a discussion in Parliament. Brother, you mute my mic in Parliament. You don't let me speak in Parliament," he said. Concluding his address, Gandhi reiterated his willingness to participate in the debate, saying, “Modi ji, come on, don’t be afraid. Wherever you want to debate, I am ready.”

Government's Response

Responding to Gandhi's remarks, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that demanding answers also meant being willing to hear the government's response. She accused Gandhi and Congress of walking out of Parliament during discussions and questioned their commitment to parliamentary debate. The Finance Minister also alleged that Congress and the INDIA bloc repeatedly disrupted parliamentary proceedings, resulting in the loss of entire sittings.

The latest challenge came after Gandhi launched a poll on social media platform X on Tuesday, asking young Indians whether they wanted to see an open debate between him and the Prime Minister. He also tagged senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging them to convince PM Modi to accept the challenge. (ANI)