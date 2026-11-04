Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge launched the 'Insaaf Rally' in Punjab, attacking the AAP government for rising drug abuse, corruption, and crime, while kickstarting their campaign for the 2027 state assembly elections.

Congress Launches 'Insaaf Rally' in Punjab

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said the party had sounded the “bugle of change” in Punjab through its 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to fulfil its promise of eradicating drugs and alleging that the state had become a hub of drugs, corruption and crime. In a post shared on X, Ramesh said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had laid out the party's agenda for Punjab, including a drug-free state, an end to gangster rule, farmers' rights, employment for youth and empowerment of Dalits and weaker sections.

“Today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have sounded the bugle of change for Punjab from the ‘Insaf Rally’ in Sangrur. Five years ago, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to root out drugs from Punjab. But under the rule of this government run from Delhi, Punjab is reeling under the blows of drugs, corruption, and crime,” Ramesh said. Outlining the party’s resolve, he said, “Congress’s resolve for Punjab is clear: a drug-free Punjab, an end to the reign of gangsters, rights for farmers, employment for youth, strength for Dalits and weaker sections, and freedom from the corrupt and useless government mired in corruption.” “Punjab now needs change, not just promises!” he added.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks AAP Government

Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the day, attacked the AAP government over the drug menace, questioning its commitment to eliminating substance abuse despite having come to power on that promise. “The Aam Aadmi Party came to power, and you placed your trust in them, in Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party. They promised that they would eradicate the drug menace. I ask you: where have they eliminated it? From which corner of Punjab have they managed to remove drugs? They are simply incapable of eradicating this menace,” Gandhi said.

He also questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance to eliminate the drug problem within three years, saying, “In three years, Amit Shah won't even be the Home Minister anymore. My assessment is that this government won't even last a year.” Gandhi further criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that his personal habits raised questions about his ability to lead the campaign against substance abuse. The Congress leader also alleged that Punjab was being governed from Delhi, with the state's administration controlled by AAP leaders based in the national capital. “Right now, however, the reins are held half by Amit Shah and half by Kejriwal, while Bhagwant Mann just sits there. Punjab is being governed from Delhi,” he said.

Gandhi also stressed the need to strengthen Punjab's industrial and agricultural sectors, saying that employment opportunities and economic growth were essential to addressing drug abuse and gangsterism.

Mallikarjun Kharge's Call for Unity

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged party workers to remain united and said that winning Punjab would pave the way for the party's victory across the country. “Today, I have come to make a request: if we win Punjab, we will win all of India... Victory must begin here, and to achieve it, we must all stand united,” Kharge said.

Targeting the BJP and the RSS, Kharge alleged that they were weakening democratic institutions and stressed the importance of protecting the right to vote. He also accused the AAP government of corruption and alleged that public money was being sent from Punjab to Delhi. “The Punjab government is a government of drugs and corruption. I have not seen such a corrupt government in my 60 years of public life. Money is being sent from here to Delhi. They are the BJP’s B-team,” Kharge said.

Preparing for 2027 Elections

The 'Insaaf Rally' marks the launch of the Congress' political campaign in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The AAP had won 92 of the 117 Assembly seats in the 2022 elections, while the Congress secured 18 seats. (ANI)