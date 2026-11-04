Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar launched the 'Namma Shale Namma Javabdari' CSR initiative, securing Rs 355.10 crore to upgrade 112 government schools and improve rural education to reduce migration to cities.

Karnataka CM Launches CSR Initiative for Schools

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday participated in the 'Namma Shale Namma Javabdari' (Individual CSR) programme at Vidhana Soudha, which brought together CSR partners to strengthen the government education system. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said every child deserves access to quality education and an environment that encourages them to dream big and realise their full potential, and that begins with strong government schools providing the right facilities, resources and opportunities.

"As part of this initiative, agreements worth ₹206.10 crore were signed with 15 organisations for the development of 56 government schools. Earlier in 2026, agreements worth ₹85 crore had been signed with 18 organisations for 33 schools, while proposals worth ₹64 crore involving 12 organisations for another 23 schools are currently under process. Together, these agreements and proposals cover 112 government schools, with 45 organisations and a total proposed investment of ₹355.10 crore. Our government is committed to bringing together public and private sector participation to strengthen school infrastructure and ensure that every child has access to better learning opportunities across Karnataka. The future of Karnataka rests in the hands of its children. Investing in their education today is an investment in a stronger and brighter tomorrow," Shivakumar said.

Details of the CSR Program

Every child deserves access to quality education and an environment that encourages them to dream big and realise their full potential. This begins with strong government schools that provide the right facilities, resources and opportunities to every child. Glad to be part of the ‘Namma Shale Namma Javabdari’ (Individual CSR) programme at Vidhana Soudha, which brought together CSR partners to strengthen our government education system. Through meaningful partnerships, we aim to improve school infrastructure, support the development of Karnataka Public Schools and create better learning environments for our children. As part of this initiative, agreements worth ₹206.10 crore were signed with 15 organisations for the development of 56 government schools. Earlier in 2026, agreements worth ₹85 crore had been signed with 18 organisations for 33 schools, while proposals worth ₹64 crore involving 12 organisations for another 23 schools are currently under process. Together, these agreements and proposals cover 112 government schools, with 45 organisations and a total proposed investment of ₹355.10 crore. Our government is committed to bringing together public and private sector participation to strengthen school infrastructure and ensure that every child has access to better learning opportunities across Karnataka. The future of Karnataka rests in the hands of its children. Investing in their education today is an investment in a stronger and brighter tomorrow. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 4, 2026

New Model for School Adoption

Earlier, CM Shivakumar had said that the state government is coming up with a new model to strengthen primary village schools by getting them adopted by IT companies and institutions through CSR funds in villages, build infrastructure, and hand them back to the state. The Chief Minister said he is meeting representatives of IT companies to take the initiative forward. The model is already being implemented in his home district, where 30 schools have been adopted at a cost of around Rs 10-12 crore.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, "Today evening I am meeting all the IT companies, I have requested them to come here. We are coming forward with a new model of adopting primary village schools through CSR funds... Some of them have already done so in my district. We have adopted 30 schools in my district itself. They are spending about Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore. They are building government schools and handing them over to the government in their names... They are going to build it up... Many institutions, including Prestige, Embassy and other institutions, have taken up this initiative in Bengaluru district. We want to extend it beyond Bengaluru. We want to see that only panchayat schools become stronger."

Aim to Curb Migration

Shivakumar said the core objective is to strengthen panchayat schools so that families are not forced to migrate to towns and cities merely for better education and jobs. Shivakumar clarified that the government is seeking support and partnership, not direct financial assistance. "We want to stop people from migrating from rural areas to towns and cities only for education and employment because the population in towns is increasing. Earlier, it was about 29-30%. Now it has gone up to 43-44%. Yesterday, we received a major review indicating that by 2047, it may go above 70% in urban areas. So, we want to stop this migration. People are moving to cities only for education and employment. That is why we want to provide them with quality education in villages themselves. We want to promote primary education. Today, I have called all the school managements. We have requested them to adopt one institution or one school. That means, if they are running one school, they should adopt another school... We are asking for support, not financial assistance..." he said.

On the recent increase in bus fares, the Chief Minister said the transport corporations were left with no money even to put diesel in buses. "Last week we had no money to put diesel in the buses... Petrol and diesel prices have increased, so we have increased the bus fare. There was no money to put diesel in the buses... If fuel prices are reduced, we will also reduce the bus ticket fare..." he said. (ANI)