Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary chaired a meeting to launch the e-Cabinet system, aiming to modernize administration through paperless, transparent, and AI-driven processes to improve government efficiency and accountability.

Bihar Government Pushes for e-Cabinet Implementation

A meeting regarding the implementation and effective execution of the e-Cabinet system was held today at the Sankalp Auditorium located at the Lok Sewak Awas, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. According to the release, detailed deliberations took place during the meeting to make the state cabinet's workflow modern, transparent, technology-driven, and paperless. Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat Department, Arvind Kumar Choudhary, gave detailed information regarding the e-Cabinet through a presentation.

Focus on Good Governance and Digitalization

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the e-Cabinet system is an important initiative toward good governance. Through this system, the cabinet's decision-making process will become faster, simpler, and more transparent. This will establish better coordination among various departments and accelerate the execution of government work. He emphasised that the movement of files related to the cabinet should be entirely digital, which will reduce file processing time and make the working system more effective and accountable, as stated in the release.

Integration of Modern Technologies

The Chief Minister also emphasised the use of modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), in the e-Cabinet system. He stated that administrative processes should be made simple and accessible by maximising the use of technology. The e-Cabinet system is a significant step toward paperless administration. This will not only save time and resources but also promote environmental conservation. He added that the state government is committed to making the administrative setup more efficient, transparent, and people-centric through modern technology. The e-Cabinet system will prove to be an important milestone toward effective good governance and digital administration in Bihar.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat Department Arvind Kumar Choudhary, Secretary to the Chief Minister Lokesh Kumar Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh, Special Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat Department Arvind Kumar Verma, along with other senior officials. (ANI)