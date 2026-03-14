Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge slammed the Centre's foreign policy, questioning PM Modi's talks with Iran, his visit to Israel, and rising gas prices. He accused the PM of being silent on national issues while congratulating celebrities.

Kharge Questions Centre's Foreign Policy

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday slammed the Centre, questioning its foreign policy following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict. Speaking to reporters, Kharge said that what took PM Modi so long to speak to the Iranian president, adding that the government decided to "condone" the death of its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. The Karnataka Minister asked what the need was for PM Modi to visit Israel, just two days before the West Asia conflict began, adding that the visit was for the purpose of receiving a medal that didn't even exist. "What took him so long?... The Indian government chose to condone the death of the former leader of Iran as well... What is the foreign policy here? Are you friends with Iran, or not friends with Iran?... What was the necessity to go to Israel two days before the war?... You went to get a medal, an award that did not exist?" Kharge said.

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Criticism Over Rising Fuel Prices

Highlighting the rise in LPG and commercial gas cylinder rates, the Karnataka Minister claimed that the Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri claimed in the Parliament on February 9, that the country has energy reserves of 75 days, even in the worst conflict occur across the globe. "After the conflict started, your Energy Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on February 9th on the floor of the house, that we are energy secure for 75 days, even if the worst conflict on the planet happens... Then the domestic gas prices went up by Rs 65. The commercial cylinders went up by Rs 115. The next day, you invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act... So, what is this foreign policy of the nation during a crisis? Nobody understands this," said Priyank Kharge.

PM's Silence on National Issues Questioned

Kharge also questioned the presence of PM Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar over the issue, adding that the Prime Minister has time to congratulate Rashmika Mandanna over her wedding and the Indian cricket team; however, he doesn't have time to speak on the nation's problems and its foreign policy. "And where is PM Modi? Where is the Foreign Minister? PM Modi has enough time to congratulate the BCCI Indian cricket team. He has enough time to congratulate Rashmika Mandana... But he doesn't have enough time to address the nation's problems, the nation's foreign policy. What is your stand with Russia now?... Has our foreign policy been outsourced to America?... The prime minister should come clean on this. He's not even ready to address the Parliament. He's running away from the Parliament," said Kharge.

PM Modi's Conversation with Iranian President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf region amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, backed by the US, involving Iran and Israel. In a post on X, PM Modi said he expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions, particularly the loss of civilian lives and damage to civilian infrastructure in the region. (ANI)