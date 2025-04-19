In Gujarat’s first such case, the State Monitoring Cell seized Rs 28 lakh worth of cannabis, including ‘Zombie E-Cigarettes’ ordered via the dark web, during a raid in Navsari. Two were arrested; probe into supply chain continues.

In a landmark crackdown on emerging narcotic trends, Gujarat's State Monitoring Cell (SMC) has busted a cannabis vape racket in Navsari district, reportedly seizing drugs worth Rs 28.15 lakh in what is being described as the state’s first case involving “Zombie E-Cigarettes” — disposable vapes laced with psychoactive cannabis compounds.

The operation, conducted in Chapaldhara village of Vansda taluka, led to the arrest of two youths — Tanmay Patel (27) and Milan Dhanagar (30). Based on a tip-off, the SMC team raided a house near Ambe Mata temple, where they recovered 80 grams of high-potency hybrid marijuana valued at Rs 8 lakh and 20 cannabis-infused disposable e-cigarettes estimated at ₹20 lakh. Authorities also seized mobile phones and other materials, taking the total value of the seizure to over Rs 28 lakh.

What are Zombie E-Cigarettes?

This case marks the first known seizure in Gujarat involving ‘Zombie E-Cigarettes’ — a term used by officials to describe vape devices containing concentrated doses of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis. Unlike regular nicotine-based vapes, these devices deliver a strong, fast-acting high and are often disguised to avoid detection, making them increasingly popular in underground markets. Health officials have warned of severe psychological and neurological effects, especially with prolonged use, giving rise to the nickname “zombie” due to their disorienting and numbing impact on users.

Dark web, hybrid weed, and a Vapi link

According to Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Panara of the SMC, interrogation revealed that the marijuana had been sourced from a Vapi-based peddler named Atif, who is currently absconding. The e-cigarettes were reportedly purchased via the dark web, raising red flags about online drug trafficking networks operating across state lines.

Officials say the seized hybrid marijuana — a genetically engineered variant — delivers a stronger high compared to traditional cannabis, further escalating the seriousness of the crime.

The police have launched a deeper investigation into the supply chain, with a particular focus on tracing dark web vendors and busting Vapi-based distribution hubs. More arrests are expected in the coming days as the probe expands.

Authorities have called the bust a major breakthrough in curbing synthetic and cross-platform drug delivery systems in Gujarat, where conventional cannabis and charas trafficking had been the primary concern until now.