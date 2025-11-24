Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya met UP Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow. Their discussions focused on bolstering inter-state cooperation, exchanging governance best practices, and collaborating on sectors like education, dairy, and fisheries.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday met his counterpart, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow and held a discussion on several aspects, a release said. The meeting was also attended by senior officers from both Raj Bhavans, focused on strengthening inter-state cooperation and fostering the exchange of best practices in the Raj Bhavan governance.

Focus on Development and Administrative Coordination

During the interaction, both Governors discussed several important subjects, including the effective implementation of the National Education Policy, the advancement of dairy development initiatives, and the strengthening of the fisheries sector. The discussion also explored ways to enhance administrative coordination and deepen collaboration across various developmental areas.

They also exchanged best practices applied in the respective Raj Bhavans in Assam and UP.

Commitment to Mutual Growth and Innovation

Thanking his UP counterpart, Acharya expressed confidence that the discussions would prove extremely beneficial in promoting innovation, encouraging mutual learning, and further enhancing cooperation between the two states. He emphasised that such exchanges would play a vital role in accelerating progress and ensuring inclusive growth across sectors that directly impact communities and livelihoods.