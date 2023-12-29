Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Printed petals adorn Ayodhya's Ram Temple: Florist's visionary tribute takes center stage

    Preparations are in full swing for the seven-day mega ceremony, commencing on January 16. Artisans from diverse corners of India are diligently crafting floral masterpieces at Ram Katha Park. These designs draw inspiration from the revered Lord Ram, his iconic bow and arrow, Lord Hanuman, and sacred tilak motifs.

    Ahead of the inauguration of revered Ram Temple in Ayodhya, vibrant offerings from across India is set to embellish the sacred grounds. Among these extraordinary tributes are a towering 108-foot incense stick, a majestic gold bow and arrow, and an impressive 2,100kg bell crafted from a fusion of eight metals, all destined for the temple precincts.

    Adding a touch of floral finesse to this grandeur, a Gujarat-based florist, Ashok Bansali, is orchestrating a distinct floral adornment for the temple complex. These flowers, intricately designed with Ram Lalla's name and the invocation "Jai Shri Ram," will be delicately positioned near the deity's idol.

    Bansali's innovative journey involves four years of dedicated effort to develop technology that prints words and images onto delicate flower petals. With pride, he displays a collection of pink roses bearing the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alongside inscriptions such as "Ram Lalla" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat."

    Driven by the ethos of the 'Make in India' initiative, Bansali handprinted each petal, investing considerable time in the process. His visionary approach extends beyond flowers; he plans to imprint similar images on indoor plant leaves designated for the temple complex.

    During the groundbreaking ceremony in 2020, Bansali presented 500 floral creations. This time, with a larger vision, he aspires to produce between 3,000 to 4,000 adorned flowers for the veneration of Lord Ram.

    The auspicious ceremony on January 22 will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a historic milestone in this much-anticipated event. His address to devotees at the temple's main entrance will encapsulate the sanctity and grandeur of this significant occasion.

