Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the Telangana Congress govt over the demolition of 700 Bhoodan homes in Khammam, terming it a 'bulldozer raj' like the BJP's model. BRS leader KT Rama Rao also condemned the move, demanding rehabilitation.

Vijayan Compares Telangana Cong to BJP's 'Bulldozer Raj'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit out at the Congress government in Telangana over the demolition of nearly 700 Bhoodan-allotted homes in Khammam district, alleging that the action reflected a "bulldozer raj" similar to the governance model of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a post on X, Vijayan said, "The demolition of nearly 700 Bhoodan-allotted homes in Khammam, leaving around 3,000 people homeless, exposes the Congress government's true face in Telangana. This 'bulldozer raj' mirrors the BJP's model of using state power against the poorest. The Congress leadership in Keralam, which claims to stand with the people, cannot wash its hands of this shame. They must answer for their party's assault on the marginalised."

BRS Condemns Demolition Drive

The remarks come amid mounting political heat over the demolition drive in Velugumatla (Vinoba Bhave Colony) in Khammam district. Earlier on February 26, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao visited the affected locality and accused the Congress government of pursuing a "bulldozer-first governance model."

KTR claimed that nearly 62 acres of land in Velugumatla were voluntarily donated to the Bhoodan Board in the 1950s for distribution among the poor, inspired by the Vinoba Bhave movement. He said that in April 2014, pattas of 100 square yards each were issued to 1,895 beneficiaries through the Bhoodan Board, and alleged that many families possessed valid documents, including property tax receipts and electricity applications.

BRS Alleges Procedural Lapses, Demands Rehabilitation

Describing the demolition exercise as "administratively indefensible," KTR alleged procedural lapses, including late-night action and heavy police deployment. He questioned whether due process was followed and linked the drive to alleged real estate interests, demanding greater transparency from the government.

The BRS has demanded immediate rehabilitation of the affected families and announced legal support, stating that the party is prepared to pursue the matter in higher courts if necessary. Senior BRS leaders have also sought a halt to further demolitions and a transparent review of land records in the area. (ANI)