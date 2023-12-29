'Barcodes for change': Congress unveils innovative crowdfunding strategy at 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur

The significance of the rally was echoed by Congress leaders like Gaurav Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh. Gogoi emphasized the party's unwavering commitment to defending constitutional values and addressing the concerns of unemployed youth and farmers.

The Congress party recently unveiled an inventive strategy for fundraising during a vibrant rally held in Nagpur, Maharashtra. This pioneering approach was part of the larger Congress Crowdfunding Campaign titled 'Donate for Desh.' At the 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally, an intriguing initiative was launched: barcodes affixed to chairs on the ground, encouraging rally attendees to contribute towards the cause.

These barcodes, featured on pamphlets adorned with Rahul Gandhi's image, served as a seamless gateway for swift and hassle-free donations. The message on the pamphlet resonated: "In this struggle of 138 years for the formation of a better India, Congress needs you. India needs you. Scan now to donate."

Centre rejects Kerala's request of Rs 2044 crore; several projects in the lurch

During his address at the rally, Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence in the party's electoral prospects, not just in Maharashtra but across the nation. He eloquently framed the ongoing political landscape as an ideological battle and said, "This is a fight of ideologies. Together we are going to win elections in Maharashtra and the country."

The Congress leader underscored the depth of the conflict, emphasizing that it transcends ordinary political or power struggles, rooted deeply in opposing ideologies.

The significance of the rally was echoed by Congress leaders like Gaurav Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh. Gogoi emphasized the party's unwavering commitment to defending constitutional values and addressing the concerns of unemployed youth and farmers.

Ramesh, referencing leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, sounded the clarion call for the impending 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He mentioned an imminent meeting to finalize the route for the Bharat Nyay Yatra, scheduled to commence under the esteemed leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Kerala: Animal Husbandry issues guidelines for parading elephants in festivals

This rally in Nagpur marked the beginning of the Congress party's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, employing innovative crowdfunding methods to engage and mobilize supporters. Through the clever utilization of technology and a strong emphasis on ideological solidarity, the Congress party aims not just to rally for votes but to inspire a collective movement towards a better, more inclusive India.