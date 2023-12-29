JD(U) national executive meeting commences amid denial of leadership alterations; check details

As rumors swirled regarding Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary's potential ascent to the Janata Dal (United) national presidency, Choudhary swiftly dismissed all such reports.

The Janata Dal United's national executive meeting commenced in Delhi's Constitution Club, attracting prominent figures including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, among other party leaders.

He upheld the leadership of Lalan Singh, asserting that Singh's current presidency was operating effectively and efficiently.

Expressing surprise at the speculations surrounding his purported elevation within the JD(U) hierarchy, Minister Choudhary said, "You are the first person telling me this." He reiterated Lalan Singh's role as the present national president, questioning the rationale behind the rumors given the incumbent leader's competent stewardship.

Choudhary assured that any concerns or discussions pertaining to potential leadership changes would be addressed within the party during the ongoing national executive meeting. Senior JD(U) figure KC Tyagi highlighted the meeting's agenda, spanning discussions on the prevailing political scenario, the nation's financial landscape, and strategic considerations for seat-sharing across various states.

Despite intense speculation, JD(U) leaders categorically dismissed reports hinting at a change in party leadership. Rajeev Ranjan (Lalan Singh) emphasized the routine nature of the National Executive meeting and reasserted Nitish Kumar's pivotal leadership role within the JD(U).

KC Tyagi firmly quashed all rumors regarding internal party changes, underlining their non-discussion in public forums. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also debunked rumors surrounding Lalan Singh's purported resignation, aligning with the party's official stance.

The timing of this meeting, following the critical INDIA alliance meeting, signifies JD(U)'s active involvement in alliance discussions, particularly with the Congress for Bihar. Internally, voices advocating for Nitish Kumar to lead the INDIA bloc have surfaced, coinciding with public announcements from Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal regarding Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as a potential PM candidate for 2024.

The venue of the national executive meeting is adorned with posters featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, resonating with the sentiment 'Pradesh ne pehchana, ab desh bhi pehchanega' (The state of Bihar recognized him, now the nation will).