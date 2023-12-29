Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    JD(U) national executive meeting commences amid denial of leadership alterations; check details

    As rumors swirled regarding Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary's potential ascent to the Janata Dal (United) national presidency, Choudhary swiftly dismissed all such reports.

    JDU national executive meeting commences amid denial of leadership alterations; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    The Janata Dal United's national executive meeting commenced in Delhi's Constitution Club, attracting prominent figures including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, among other party leaders.

    As rumors swirled regarding Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary's potential ascent to the Janata Dal (United) national presidency, Choudhary swiftly dismissed all such reports. He upheld the leadership of Lalan Singh, asserting that Singh's current presidency was operating effectively and efficiently.

    'Barcodes for change': Congress unveils innovative crowdfunding strategy at 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur

    Expressing surprise at the speculations surrounding his purported elevation within the JD(U) hierarchy, Minister Choudhary said, "You are the first person telling me this." He reiterated Lalan Singh's role as the present national president, questioning the rationale behind the rumors given the incumbent leader's competent stewardship.

    Choudhary assured that any concerns or discussions pertaining to potential leadership changes would be addressed within the party during the ongoing national executive meeting. Senior JD(U) figure KC Tyagi highlighted the meeting's agenda, spanning discussions on the prevailing political scenario, the nation's financial landscape, and strategic considerations for seat-sharing across various states.

    Despite intense speculation, JD(U) leaders categorically dismissed reports hinting at a change in party leadership. Rajeev Ranjan (Lalan Singh) emphasized the routine nature of the National Executive meeting and reasserted Nitish Kumar's pivotal leadership role within the JD(U).

    Centre rejects Kerala's request of Rs 2044 crore; several projects in the lurch

    KC Tyagi firmly quashed all rumors regarding internal party changes, underlining their non-discussion in public forums. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also debunked rumors surrounding Lalan Singh's purported resignation, aligning with the party's official stance.

    The timing of this meeting, following the critical INDIA alliance meeting, signifies JD(U)'s active involvement in alliance discussions, particularly with the Congress for Bihar. Internally, voices advocating for Nitish Kumar to lead the INDIA bloc have surfaced, coinciding with public announcements from Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal regarding Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as a potential PM candidate for 2024.

    The venue of the national executive meeting is adorned with posters featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, resonating with the sentiment 'Pradesh ne pehchana, ab desh bhi pehchanega' (The state of Bihar recognized him, now the nation will).

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Maoist killed in encounter with Thunderbolt group in Kannur's Ayyankunnu anr

    Kerala: Maoist killed in encounter with Thunderbolt group in Kannur's Ayyankunnu

    Kerala: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi moves High Court seeking anticipatory bail over misconduct case rkn

    Kerala: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi moves High Court seeking anticipatory bail over misconduct case

    Modi govt planning massive drop in petrol, diesel prices soon?

    Modi govt planning massive drop in petrol, diesel prices soon?

    Barcodes for change: Congress unveils innovative crowdfunding strategy at 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur AJR

    'Barcodes for change': Congress unveils innovative crowdfunding strategy at 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur

    Fortifying Ayodhya: 5,000 cops, NSG commandos, AI-based drones and more in place for PM Modi's visit snt

    Fortifying Ayodhya: 5,000 cops, NSG commandos, AI-based drones and more in place for PM Modi's visit

    Recent Stories

    Rum Maggi takes social media by storm in unconventional culinary fusion; leaves internet divided (WATCH) snt

    Rum Maggi takes social media by storm in unconventional culinary fusion; leaves internet divided (WATCH)

    New Year 2024: 7 places to visit in Amsterdam ATG

    New Year 2024: 7 places to visit in Amsterdam

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Avesh Khan roped in for Cape Town Test to bolster India's pace attack - Reports osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Avesh Khan roped in for Cape Town Test to bolster India's pace attack - Reports

    Kerala: Maoist killed in encounter with Thunderbolt group in Kannur's Ayyankunnu anr

    Kerala: Maoist killed in encounter with Thunderbolt group in Kannur's Ayyankunnu

    cricket India penalised in ICC World Test Championship: Docked 2 points and fined for slow overrate osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: India docked 2 WTC points, fined 10% match fee for slow over-rate in Centurion

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon