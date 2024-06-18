Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    17th instalment of PM Kisan Yojana: PM Modi disburses Rs 20,000 cr to over 9.2 cr farmers (WATCH)

    Speaking at the event in Varanasi, PM Modi highlighted the success of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, noting that it has become the world's largest Direct Benefit Transfer scheme.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases 17th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Varanasi (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 18) released the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This latest instalment benefits more than 9.26 crore farmers, amounting to over Rs 20,000 crore.

    In his first major action after being sworn in for a third consecutive term, PM Modi authorized the release of the scheme's 17th instalment last week.

    PM Modi announces return of 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 30 after election hiatus; invites ideas and inputs

    Speaking at the event in Varanasi, PM Modi highlighted the success of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, noting that it has become the world's largest Direct Benefit Transfer scheme.

    "More than 31 crore women voters have participated in this election. This is the highest number of women voters in the world. This number is close to the entire population of America. This beauty, this strength of Indian democracy attracts and influences the whole world. I thank every voter of Varanasi for making the festival of democracy a success," PM Modi said.

    "The people of Kashi have not only elected an MP but also a PM for the third time. The mandate given by the people of the country in this election is truly unprecedented. This mandate has created a new history. It is rarely seen in the democratic countries of the world that an elected government returns for the third consecutive time," the Prime Minister said.

    The PM-KISAN scheme, launched in 2019, aims to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers, with certain exclusions for higher income groups. Under this scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided in three equal installments every four months.

    PM-KISAN: PM Modi releases 17th instalment today; How to check beneficiary status and more

    This amount is directly transferred to the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

    To date, over Rs 3.04 lakh crores have been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmers nationwide. With the latest release, the total amount transferred to beneficiaries since the scheme's inception will exceed Rs 3.24 lakh crores.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 6:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Airports in Patna, Jaipur and Gujarat receive bomb threat email, security heightened AJR

    Airports in Patna, Jaipur and Gujarat receive bomb threat email, security heightened

    Bihar Portion of bridge on Bakra river collapses before inauguration in Araria, WATCH shocking videos snt

    Bihar: Portion of bridge on Bakra river collapses before inauguration in Araria, WATCH shocking videos

    Lucknow news: Woman deboarded from Akasa Air flight for misbehaviour, bites security staffer's hand AJR

    Lucknow news: Woman deboarded from Akasa Air flight for misbehaviour, bites security staffer's hand

    PM KISAN: PM Modi to release 17th installment today; How to check beneficiary status, other details? gcw

    PM-KISAN: PM Modi releases 17th instalment today; How to check beneficiary status and more

    PM Modi announces return of 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 30 after election hiatus; invites ideas and inputs AJR

    PM Modi announces return of 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 30 after election hiatus; invites ideas and inputs

    Recent Stories

    Renukaswamy murder case: Pavithra Gowda, A1 accused and actor Darshan's partner sent to hospital over illness vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Pavithra Gowda, A1 accused and actor Darshan's partner sent to hospital over illness

    Why was Donald Trump disappointed with Kim Kardashian? Ex-US President admits his frustration with SKIM owner RBA

    Why was Donald Trump disappointed with Kim Kardashian? Ex-US President admits his frustration with SKIM owner

    Airports in Patna, Jaipur and Gujarat receive bomb threat email, security heightened AJR

    Airports in Patna, Jaipur and Gujarat receive bomb threat email, security heightened

    Bihar Portion of bridge on Bakra river collapses before inauguration in Araria, WATCH shocking videos snt

    Bihar: Portion of bridge on Bakra river collapses before inauguration in Araria, WATCH shocking videos

    Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turns 35: Top 10 memorable moments of his career osf

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turns 35: Top 10 memorable moments of his career

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon