PM-KISAN: PM Modi to release 17th installment today; How to check beneficiary status, other details?

The PM-KISAN scheme provides financial aid to landholding farmers, offering Rs 2,000 every four months, totaling Rs 6,000 annually. The government has released 16 installments so far, with the 17th due today. Check details.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today for the first time after assuming office for a third consecutive term. He is scheduled to present the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN plan, which would benefit 9.26 crore farmers nationwide and total more than Rs 20,000 crore, to them during the visit.

Since the program's launch, the Centre has given more than Rs 3.04 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmers nationwide.

What is PM-KISAN Scheme?

PM-KISAN is a direct benefit transfer (DBT) programme that was introduced in 2019. It provides recipient farmers with an annual payment of Rs 6,000, divided into three equal installments, to help them meet their basic requirements.

e-KYC is mandatory

Farmers need to finish their e-KYC in order to get the installments. The official website of the programme states that "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers." The PMKISAN Portal offers biometric-based eKYC, while the closest CSC centres can provide OTP-based eKYC.

PM-KISAN: How to check beneficiary status?

Visit pmkisan.gov.in, the official website.

Now choose the "Know Your Status" tab located on the page's right side.

Enter your registration number and fill Captcha Code, and select ‘Get Data’ option

Your beneficiary status will come up on the screen.

PM-KISAN: How to check your name in the list?

Step 1: Go to www.pmkisan.gov.in, the official website of PM Kisan.

Step 2: Select the option labelled "Beneficiary list."

Step 3: Choose information from the drop-down menu, including the state, district, village, block, and sub-district.

Step 4: Select the option labelled "Get report."

The beneficiary list detail will then be shown.

