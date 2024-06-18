Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM-KISAN: PM Modi to release 17th installment today; How to check beneficiary status, other details?

    The PM-KISAN scheme provides financial aid to landholding farmers, offering Rs 2,000 every four months, totaling Rs 6,000 annually. The government has released 16 installments so far, with the 17th due today. Check details.

    PM KISAN: PM Modi to release 17th installment today; How to check beneficiary status, other details? gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today for the first time after assuming office for a third consecutive term. He is scheduled to present the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN plan, which would benefit 9.26 crore farmers nationwide and total more than Rs 20,000 crore, to them during the visit.

    Since the program's launch, the Centre has given more than Rs 3.04 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmers nationwide.

    What is PM-KISAN Scheme?

    PM-KISAN is a direct benefit transfer (DBT) programme that was introduced in 2019. It provides recipient farmers with an annual payment of Rs 6,000, divided into three equal installments, to help them meet their basic requirements.

    e-KYC is mandatory

    Farmers need to finish their e-KYC in order to get the installments. The official website of the programme states that "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers." The PMKISAN Portal offers biometric-based eKYC, while the closest CSC centres can provide OTP-based eKYC.

    PM-KISAN: How to check beneficiary status?

    • Visit pmkisan.gov.in, the official website.
    • Now choose the "Know Your Status" tab located on the page's right side.
    • Enter your registration number and fill Captcha Code, and select ‘Get Data’ option
    • Your beneficiary status will come up on the screen.

    PM-KISAN: How to check your name in the list?

    Step 1: Go to www.pmkisan.gov.in, the official website of PM Kisan.
    Step 2: Select the option labelled "Beneficiary list."
    Step 3: Choose information from the drop-down menu, including the state, district, village, block, and sub-district.
    Step 4: Select the option labelled "Get report."
    The beneficiary list detail will then be shown.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 3:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi announces return of 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 30 after election hiatus; invites ideas and inputs AJR

    PM Modi announces return of 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 30 after election hiatus; invites ideas and inputs

    Reliance Jio down: Service outage sparks user outcry nationwide; check details AJR

    Reliance Jio down: Service outage sparks user outcry nationwide; check details

    Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA bloc leaders seeks time to discuss assault case read full letter here gcw

    Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA bloc leaders, seeks time to discuss 'assault' case | Read FULL letter here

    Bengaluru: IT couple seeks ideas to spend Rs 3 lakh monthly savings; netizens flood with adoption requests vkp

    Bengaluru: IT couple seeks ideas to spend Rs 3 lakh monthly savings; netizens flood with adoption requests

    Mumbai SHOCKER: Boyfriend kills woman with spanner over breakup, shouts 'kyu kiya aisa mere saath' (WATCH) snt

    Mumbai SHOCKER: Boyfriend kills woman with spanner over breakup, shouts 'kyu kiya aisa mere saath' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Euro 2024: France may be without Kylian Mbappe until quarter-finals after broken nose drama: Report osf

    Euro 2024: France may be without Kylian Mbappe until quarter-finals after broken nose drama: Report

    PM Modi announces return of 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 30 after election hiatus; invites ideas and inputs AJR

    PM Modi announces return of 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 30 after election hiatus; invites ideas and inputs

    7 work from home business ideas for housewives RBA

    7 work from home business ideas for housewives

    Reliance Jio down: Service outage sparks user outcry nationwide; check details AJR

    Reliance Jio down: Service outage sparks user outcry nationwide; check details

    Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA bloc leaders seeks time to discuss assault case read full letter here gcw

    Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA bloc leaders, seeks time to discuss 'assault' case | Read FULL letter here

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon