    PM Modi announces return of 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 30 after election hiatus; invites ideas and inputs

    Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 18) announced the return of his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat', indicating its resumption after a hiatus due to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024. The upcoming episode is scheduled for Sunday, June 30.

    Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June."

    Encouraging public participation, he invited citizens to contribute their ideas and inputs for the programme. "Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App, or record your message on 1800 11 7800," he added.

    In February this year, PM Modi had announced that the show will be put on hold for the next three months. Stressing the importance of maintaining political decorum during the election period, the Prime Minister had expressed that the temporary pause in the telecast aligns with this principle.

    The Prime Minister had assured the listeners that 'Mann Ki Baat' will resume its broadcasts after the conclusion of the elections, marking the return with its 111th episode. The Prime Minister had also highlighted the auspiciousness associated with the number 111.

