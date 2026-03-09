Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, has formally joined the Janata Dal (United). The move was welcomed by party leaders, with Minister Shravan Kumar stating it fulfilled the aspirations of Bihar's youth and the party.

Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar on Sunday welcomed the entry of Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, into the Janata Dal (United), saying the aspirations of Bihar's youth and the continuous demand of party leaders have been fulfilled today.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Shravan Kumar said party workers were enthusiastic about Nishant Kumar joining the JD(U). "We are very excited by his joining. The aspiration of Bihar's youth and the continuous demand of JD(U) leaders have been fulfilled today. Congratulations to Nishant Kumar," he said.

Nishant Kumar Pledges to Uphold Trust

Earlier in the day, Nishant Kumar formally joined the JD(U) at the party office in Patna. Addressing party workers after joining, he thanked them for their support and praised his father's contribution to Bihar over the past two decades.

"I thank everyone. I will try to live up to the trust you all have placed in me. I, the entire Bihar and the entire country are proud of what my father has done in the last 20 years," he said.

Party Leaders Hail the Move

Nishant Kumar greeted party workers as he arrived at the JD(U) office, where the party's National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha was also present.

Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur said Nishant Kumar decided to join the party to stay connected with people and respond to the expectations of JD(U) workers and the public.

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Ratnesh Sada described Nishant Kumar as the "future of Bihar" and said the party would continue the development work initiated by Nitish Kumar.

Political Transition in Bihar

The development comes amid a major political transition in Bihar, with Nitish Kumar having filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, signalling the end of his long tenure as the state's Chief Minister.

Speaking earlier about the move, Nitish Kumar had said that he would remain engaged with the development of Bihar even after moving to the Upper House of Parliament. (ANI)