A 26-year-old Dalit man, who was in police custody, died at a government hospital in Madurai during treatment, with his family alleging that he was tortured by police during interrogation. Akash Denison was taken from police custody by Manamadurai Police, who had arrested him as a suspect in a minor assault case in Sivaganga District, officials said on Sunday.

Family Alleges Torture and Caste Abuse

Speaking to ANI, Akash's father, Kannan, alleged that his son was subjected to severe assault and caste-based abuse by the police. Kannan said a fight had occurred between friends, and the police questioned him and his wife about Akash. He added that only the other boy was brought to the station, and they were told Akash's whereabouts were unknown. "A fight had taken place between friends. The police came looking for my son and another boy involved in the incident. They took my wife and me to the police station and questioned us. They inquired with both of us about my son, Akash. In the meantime, we were informed that Akash and his friend had been arrested by the police. However, they did not bring my son to the police station; they only brought the other boy. When we asked that boy where my son was, he said he did not know," he said.

Kannan further alleged that the police took his son to Sivaganga, placed a stone on his leg, and assaulted him, breaking his leg. He was later moved to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, where Akash revealed he had been abused with caste-based slurs. "The police had taken my son alone to the Sivaganga area, placed a stone on his leg, assaulted him, and broken his leg. We were not even aware that he had been admitted to the Sivaganga Government Hospital for treatment. Later, when they realised that he was not receiving proper treatment there, they brought him to the Madurai Government Hospital. When my wife asked our son what had happened, he told us everything. He said that the police had placed a stone on his leg and assaulted him, and also abused him using caste-based derogatory words," Kannan added.

Demand for Action

The family has demanded action against the responsible police personnel. "Action must be taken against the police personnel responsible, and a case should be filed against them under the SC/ST Atrocities Act," Kannan said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)