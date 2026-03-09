Political leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated Team India on their T20 World Cup win over New Zealand. Gandhi lauded Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah, while others like Priyanka Chaturvedi also praised the historic victory.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge led a chorus of congratulations from political leaders after India clinched the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title, defeating the New Zealand national cricket team in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. In a post on X, Gandhi praised the team's performance and highlighted the contributions of key players. "Champions once again! A magnificent victory for our Men in Blue, with a special mention to Sanju Samson and Jaspreet Bumrah for their remarkable performance throughout the tournament. Congratulations to Team India on retaining the trophy at home and giving the nation yet another unforgettable moment to celebrate," Gandhi said. https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2030694375534264487

Congress president Mallikarjun kharge also congratulated the team and said the victory had made the entire nation proud. "Many congratulations to Team India on a magnificent victory over New Zealand in the #T20WorldCup Final. 140 crore Indians are immensely proud tonight. Captain Suryakumar Yadav led with authority and belief. Sanju Samson rose as the saviour of the final, while Ishan Kishan delivered as the unsung hero. Brilliant contributions from Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Abhishek Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah powered this historic triumph. I wish the entire team a bright future ahead," Kharge wrote on X. https://x.com/kharge/status/2030695173605507182

More Political Leaders React

Reacting to the development, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi congratulated the Men in Blue for their spirited performance, stating, "Congratulations to all our cricketers! They've done a phenomenal job -- they kept the excitement alive throughout the match and, in the end, they led us to victory. This has been a team that has shown great strength on the cricket pitch. I wish them all the very best, and I want to thank them sincerely for bringing joy into the lives of 140 crore Indians, cheering not just here in India but across the world. We were all rooting for Team India, and you have done it! Many, many congratulations once again."

Calling it a "birthday present", Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed delight over the victory. "I am absolutely thrilled beyond belief. We won the World Cup, we won at home, we won in Ahmedabad, where we lost the last time. On top of that, my Thiruvananthapuram boy, Sanju Samson, is again the hero. It has been a terrific birthday present for my birthday tomorrow," he said.

How India Clinched the Title

India secured the title with a dominant 96-run victory after posting 255/5, powered by Sanju Samson (89), Abhishek Sharma (53), and Ishan Kishan (54), while bowlers Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah led the attack to seal the historic win. (ANI)