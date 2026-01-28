President Murmu's address highlighted the govt's healthcare focus, citing Ayushman Bharat's success with 11 crore free treatments, the setup of 1.80 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her ceremonial Address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the commencement of the Budget Session, outlined the Government's overarching vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and highlighted the Government's sustained focus on strengthening the public healthcare system and improving health outcomes for all citizens.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the President emphasised that health and well-being are a critical pillar of human capital development and national progress, underscoring the importance of ensuring accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services, particularly for the poor, vulnerable, and underserved sections of society.

Progress Under Flagship Health Initiatives

The Presidential Address underscored health as a key pillar of inclusive national development and highlighted significant progress under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's flagship health initiatives.

Ayushman Bharat's Reach

The President noted that free medical treatment has been provided to over 11 crore people under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana since its inception, expanding access to secondary and tertiary healthcare. In the last year alone, around 2.5 crore poor and vulnerable citizens availed free medical treatment under government health schemes.

Targeted Care for Senior Citizens

Highlighting targeted interventions for senior citizens, the Address noted that nearly 1 crore Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards have been issued over the past 1.5 years, enabling approximately 8 lakh senior and elderly citizens to receive free healthcare services, the release added.

Strengthening Primary Healthcare

The President also emphasised strengthening primary healthcare infrastructure nationwide, with 1.80 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs currently operational. These centres are ensuring last-mile delivery of comprehensive primary healthcare services, particularly in rural, remote and underserved areas.

Disease Prevention and Management

Reflecting the Government's mission-mode approach towards disease prevention and public health management, the President highlighted that under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, over 6.5 crore people have been screened, particularly in remote, rural and tribal regions, enabling early detection and effective prevention of the disease. Sustained efforts have also resulted in effective control of Japanese Encephalitis and related illnesses, especially in endemic districts of Uttar Pradesh, the release stated.

Enhancing Health Infrastructure in the Northeast

At the same time, this decade has been a decisive period for strengthening health and safety in the Northeast. The establishment of the State Cancer Institute in Itanagar and a Medical College in Shivsagar, Assam, will greatly support the treatment of millions of families. Similarly, the construction of a Medical College in Sichey, Sikkim, and a Women and Children's Hospital in Agartala will provide substantial healthcare benefits. Such initiatives are contributing to the development of a strong and comprehensive health infrastructure across the Northeast.

Empowering Women Through Health

President Murmu also highlighted the Government's commitment not only to the economic empowerment of women but also to ensuring their overall well-being, including nutrition, health, and education. Under the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign conducted in September, approximately 7 crore women received health check-ups, facilitating timely medical care for women across the country. As a result of the Government's progressive vision and policies, women have made significant advances in every aspirational sector of the nation.

Global Recognition and Future Outlook

The President also noted with pride that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared India a Trachoma-free country, marking a significant milestone in the nation's public health journey and reflecting global recognition of India's sustained efforts to eliminate preventable diseases.

The Presidential Address reaffirmed the Government's resolve to further strengthen healthcare infrastructure, expand coverage under flagship health schemes and continue citizen-centric reforms aimed at building a resilient, inclusive and future-ready healthcare system for the country. (ANI)