President Droupadi Murmu will visit Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Rajasthan from February 24 to February 27, 2026, a release said.

The President will inaugurate the nationwide campaign 'Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat', being organised by PD Hinduja Hospital at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai on February 24.

On February 25, the President will grace the 'National Arogya Fair 2026', being organised by the Union Ministry of AYUSH at Shegaon, Buldhana. On the same day, she will grace the state-level launch of 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust', organised by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur.

Additionally, the President will participate in the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of Sri Jagannath Temple in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, being organised by Shri Jaganaath Spiritual & Cultural Charitable Centre Trust, Jamshedpur, on February 26. She will also visit the Manipal TATA Medical College, Jamshedpur and interact with the students.

On February 27, the President will witness Ex Vayushakti at Pokharan in Rajasthan.

Bust of C. Rajagopalachari Unveiled at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Earlier today, Murmu unveiled the bust of the only Indian Governor General of independent India, Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan handle stated that the bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, situated at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap, replaces the bust of Edwin Lutyens.

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled bust of Shri Chakravarti Rajagopalachari Ji, the first and only Indian Governor General of independent India at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, situated at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap, replaces the bust… pic.twitter.com/xEkZHcwVhA — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 23, 2026

According to the post, this initiative is part of a series of steps being taken to shed the vestiges of a colonial mindset and honour the individuals who served India with their extraordinary contributions.

