Madhya Pradesh's week-long Bhagoria festival, a joyous tribal celebration of spring, begins Feb 24. Observed by Bhil tribes before Holi, it features vibrant markets, traditional dance, and the custom of choosing life partners.

Madhya Pradesh, home to one of India's largest tribal populations, celebrates its indigenous heritage through vibrant customs and traditions. Among these, the Bhagoria festival stands out as the most joyous, marking the arrival of spring with colour, music and age-old rituals ahead of Holi.

The seven-day tribal festival of Bhagoria will be celebrated across Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khargone, Barwani, and Dhar districts from February 24 to March 2, according to an official release.

A Festival of Colour, Commerce, and Courtship

Bhagoria, observed seven days before Holi by the Bhil, Bhilala and Barela tribal communities. The festival is known for its vibrant weekly haat markets, traditional music and dance, and the age-old custom of choosing life partners during the fest.

Vibrant Haat Markets: The Heart of Bhagoria

During the month of Phagun, as nature comes alive with fresh energy, weekly haat markets across tribal belts from West Nimar to Jhabua are swept up in the festive spirit of Bhagoria Mela. People primarily visit these markets to shop for Holi.

The Bhagoria haats are equally significant for non-tribal communities and local traders, who keenly await the occasion. Many shopkeepers earn a major share of their yearly income during this period.

The markets offer a range of goods, including daily essentials, sweets and traditional jewellery.

Rhythms of Tradition: Dance, Music, and Attire

Interestingly, the Bagoriya fair resonates with the beats of large drums and traditional tribal dances. Different groups take part in their traditional attire, often dressed in coordinated colours that give them a distinct identity.

Both men and women wear silver ornaments and dance to the rhythm of indigenous musical instruments. Among the Bhil community, silver jewellery is regarded as a mark of prosperity.

Bhagoria is also regarded as a festival of social bonding, joy and celebration. It is believed that young men and women express their affection by applying gulal or offering paan to their chosen partners. The festival begins seven days before Holi and continues until Holika Dahan.

It is organised mainly on weekly market days in villages across Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani and Khargone districts. Bhagoria offers a unique opportunity to closely witness tribal culture, enthusiasm and lifestyle.

The Historic Walpur Fair: A Cultural Confluence

The Bhagoria Utsav of Walpur in Alirajpur district is particularly famous for its historical antiquity, vibrant tribal culture and distinctive traditional beliefs. It is said that the fair was initiated by the Bhil rulers during the time of Raja Bhoj.

Alirajpur's Walpur reflects the cultural colours of three regions and is known as a confluence of the cultures of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat due to its proximity to the three states.

The Walpur fair presents a remarkable blend of tribal traditions and modernity, where youth dressed in traditional attire and ornaments dance to the beats of dhol and mandal.

Official Recognition as a 'State Festival'

As per the official release, the Bhagoria festival has been accorded the status of a 'state festival' after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared it a "Rajkiya Utsav" during the Tribal Devalok Mahotsav held at the Chief Minister's residence on March 4, last year.

The CM had then said Bhagoria is a festival of joy, a celebration that invites people to pause and immerse themselves in the fragrance and colours of Phagun. The state government would ensure that the spirit of the Bhagoria fest remains intact.

This year, the Bhagoria festival will begin tomorrow and conclude on March 2. The Chief Minister is also scheduled to participate in the concluding day of celebrations in Niwali of Barwani district. (ANI)