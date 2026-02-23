Four people died in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram from suspected adulterated milk. Former CM YS Jagan blamed government negligence, while CM Chandrababu Naidu announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for victims' families and ordered a full inquiry.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday expressed grief over the tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram, where four persons have died after allegedly consuming adulterated milk, while several critically ill are undergoing treatment. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised, a party release said.

Jagan Slams Govt Negligence, Demands Action

YS Jagan sclaimed that negligence in food safety enforcement has directly endangered public lives and demanded that the government take stringent action against those responsible for the adulteration. He emphasised that such incidents reflect serious "lapses" in monitoring and regulatory mechanisms, and insisted that immediate corrective steps must be taken to ensure that similar tragedies do not recur.

He further urged the Health Department to take swift control of the situation by ensuring the best possible medical care to all affected individuals, closely monitoring their health condition, and, if necessary, deploying expert medical teams for comprehensive treatment. He called for urgent administrative intervention to strengthen food safety inspections and restore public confidence in essential commodities like milk.

CM Naidu Announces Ex Gratia, Orders Inquiry

Meanwhile, speaking in the Assembly on the adulterated milk incident in Rajahmundry, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia compensation for the families of the four deceased victims. He said that the government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the tragedy. He stated that strict action will be taken if the contamination is found to be intentional and assured that the government will not remain negligent. The Chief Minister also confirmed that the government will bear the complete medical expenses of those currently undergoing treatment and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families. (ANI)