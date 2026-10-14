President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the National Saras Aajeevika Mela 2026 in Vijayawada. It's the first time the national event is held outside Delhi-NCR, featuring 1,000 women entrepreneurs and over 650 stalls.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the National Saras Aajeevika Mela 2026 at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on October 15. This is the first time a national event will be hosted outside the Delhi-NCR region.

A National Fair Beyond Delhi

Organised in collaboration with the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) and the Andhra Pradesh Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), the fair features approximately 1,000 women entrepreneurs and artisans representing 34 states and Union Territories. Over 650 stalls have been set up to display traditional handlooms, handicrafts, organic goods, and household products.

Key Launches and Initiatives

During the event, the Lakhpati Didi Compendium and the SARAS Shakti Application will be formally launched in the presence of President Murmu and Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Additionally, a special film highlighting the national resolve to create six crore Lakhpati Didis across the country will be screened.

Diverse Attractions and Pavilions

More than 200 women chefs from 28 states will prepare traditional regional delicacies live using authentic indigenous spices, including items such as Litti Chokha, Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, Makke di Roti-Sarson ka Saag, and Van Sundari. The fair features four designated spaces, including a Lakhpati Didi Pavilion, a Knowledge Pavilion, a Convergence Pavilion, and a Live Demonstration Pavilion.

Skill Development and Live Demonstrations

In this fair, visitors can observe live demonstrations of traditional crafts ranging from pottery to embroidery and weaving, while experts from Amazon, Flipkart, NABARD, and leading industry organisations will conduct training sessions for rural women on packaging, branding, and e-commerce.

President's Engagement and Call to Action

President Murmu will inspect the stalls, interact with women entrepreneurs, and join Lakhpati Didis from various states for a meal. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called upon citizens nationwide, including residents of Andhra Pradesh, to attend the event in large numbers to support rural women artisans, thereby strengthening the Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the State Governor, and other dignitaries will attend the inaugural ceremony. (ANI)