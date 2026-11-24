The Samajwadi Party has offered 26 seats to Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. INDIA bloc allies are holding formal discussions in New Delhi to finalize seat-sharing arrangements and strengthen their coalition for the polls.

SP Proposes 26 Seats for Congress Ahead of 2027 UP Assembly Elections

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party (SP) has offered 26 seats to the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, SP MP Rajeev Rai said on Tuesday ahead of the second round of seat-sharing talks between the two INDIA bloc allies. Speaking ahead of the meeting, Rai said the two parties would discuss the number of seats to be contested by each, adding that the SP had already conveyed its proposal to the Congress. "We will hold discussions regarding the number of seats. We have offered them 26 seats," Rai said.

SP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav also confirmed that the party had conveyed its proposal during Monday's meeting and said discussions would continue on Tuesday. "Whatever had to be said in the meeting, we said yesterday. We have offered them our 26 seats, and today we are going to hold talks again," Yadav said. The two INDIA bloc allies held their first round of formal discussions in New Delhi on Monday, with leaders from both parties expressing confidence that an alliance arrangement could be finalised soon. The parties are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday to continue discussions as preparations gather pace for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The first round of talks was held at the official Delhi residence of senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. The Congress delegation included Tiwari, Mishra, Gautam and MP Imran Masood, while the Samajwadi Party delegation comprised Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, Lok Sabha MP Iqra Hasan, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Rai and state president Shyam Lal Pal. Although neither side had publicly disclosed the seat-sharing figures under discussion after Monday's meeting, leaders described the discussions as warm and cooperative, with a focus on defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The discussions follow the Samajwadi Party's announcement of a committee to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with its INDIA bloc partners for the 2027 polls. The Congress has also maintained that it intends to contest the Assembly elections to form the government in Uttar Pradesh. Party leader Aradhana Mishra had earlier said that strengthening the organisation was her primary priority and that the INDIA bloc would work towards securing victory in the state. The SP is seeking a major political comeback in 2027 after consecutive defeats in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. In the 2022 polls, which the two parties contested separately, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured two of the 399 seats on which it fielded candidates. However, the parties recorded a stronger performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which they contested together under the INDIA bloc banner. The SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress secured six of the 17 seats it contested. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, while the Congress is also seeking to expand its political footprint in the state. With the second round of talks underway, the seat-sharing discussions will be crucial in determining the electoral arrangement between the two INDIA bloc allies ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)