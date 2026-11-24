AAP MP Sanjay Singh claims that the Special Summary Revision list in Uttar Pradesh contains 1.1 lakh errors in voter names and ages, further alleging that the Election Commission and central leadership have compromised the electoral process.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Alleges Massive Errors in UP Special Voter List

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh’s voter list, claiming that the Special Summary Revision (SSR) list released in the state showed errors in the names and ages of 1.1 lakh voters. “Look, an SSR—a 'Special Summary Revision'—list has been released in Uttar Pradesh. Numerous irregularities were found in the initial summary revision process. Following that, a 'Special Summary Revision' was conducted—come over this way,” he said.

Singh said the initial summary revision process in Uttar Pradesh had raised questions over alleged irregularities and deletion of millions of votes, following which a SSR was conducted. “An initial summary revision took place in Uttar Pradesh, which raised many questions; it was alleged that there were significant irregularities and that millions of votes had been deleted. Subsequently, a 'Special Summary Revision' was carried out,” Singh said.

Referring to the latest list, he claimed that errors had been found in the names and ages of 1.1 lakh voters. “The list from that 'SSR' has now been released. It reveals that there are 110,000 voters whose names and ages contain various errors,” he said. He further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had “corrupted the entire electoral process”, making the task of correcting voter lists a major challenge. “Modi ji and Gyanesh Kumar ji have corrupted the entire electoral process to such an extent that simply fixing the voter list has become a major challenge—let alone contesting or winning an election. This is the current state of the voter list in UP,” he said.

On the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the second round of seat-sharing talks between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Delhi, Singh said only representatives of the two parties could comment on the outcome of the discussions. “That is a meeting between them, and as for what is being decided there—only the representatives from those respective parties can tell you what has been agreed upon,” he said. (ANI)