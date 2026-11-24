A car hit a motorcycle near Domhai village in Satna and dragged three men 100 metres into an electricity pole. The driver and occupants fled the scene.

Three youths, two of them brothers-in-law, were killed after a speeding car rammed their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district at around 4 am on Tuesday, November 24. The accident took place near Domhai village on the Birsinghpur-Kotar road, within the Sabhapur police station area.

The impact was severe. The car dragged the three men and their motorcycle for roughly 100 metres before crashing into an electricity pole and breaking it. The driver and other occupants left the car behind and fled.

According to police, Satyanarayan Saket, 24, a resident of Laulach village, had gone to Birsinghpur on Monday, November 23, to attend a wedding at his in-laws' home. After the ceremony, he was riding back to his village with his brother-in-law Harilal Harijan, a resident of Pagar, and his companion Randhir Singh, who lived in Nai Basti in Kolgawan.

Near Domhai village, a car bearing registration number MP ZR 8610 came from the opposite direction and struck their motorcycle. It dragged the three men for around 100 metres before hitting the roadside pole.

Harilal Harijan and Randhir Singh died on the spot. Police rushed Satyanarayan Saket, who was critically injured, to the Community Health Centre in Birsinghpur, where doctors gave initial treatment and referred him to the district hospital. He died on the way there.

After the crash, the car driver and the other occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled. Police have taken the damaged car into custody and begun searching for the absconding driver and occupants.

The three men worked in Satna and were returning from the wedding ceremony. Family members reached Satna as soon as they received word of the accident.

Satyanarayan's post-mortem will be conducted at the district hospital, while the bodies of Harilal and Randhir will undergo post-mortems in Birsinghpur.