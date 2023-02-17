President Murmu to join Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore

President Droupadi Murmu will take part in Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on Saturday while on her maiden visit to Tamil Nadu. This will be her first visit to Tamil Nadu after assuming charge as the country’s 15th President.

Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the Mahashivratri festivities on February 18 at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore during her first trip to Tamil Nadu as President of India. Special security arrangements have been made for the President’s smooth participation in the mega celebrations at Isha, the foundation said in a press statement.

The press statement states that Sadhguru will be present for the entire nightlong celebration, which will start at 6 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. the following morning. Isha Mahashivratri will be broadcast live in English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and a number of other regional dialects on all of India's main television networks.

Renowned artists from different parts of the country like Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan, award-winning Sitar maestro Niladri Kumar, Tollywood singer Ram Miriyala, Tamil playback singer Velmurugan, Mangli, Kutle Khan and Bengali folk singer Ananya Chakraborty are expected to perform.

Folk culture will be highlighted, and Karnataka Janapada and Theyyam troupes will showcase dance and singing. Additionally, the indigenous Isha Foundation brand Sounds of Isha and dance acts by Isha Samskriti will be featured.

Every year, a huge crowd, including famous personalities, visits the Isha Yoga Centre for the Mahashivratri celebrations.

