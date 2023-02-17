Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Owaisi terms Bhiwani incident as inhuman, claims BJP promoting radicalised elements

    All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi  attacked the BJP on the alleged murder of two Muslim youths in Haryana's Bhiwani.  The BJP is protecting cow vigilantes and the Haryana government has not taken any action on it, the Hyderabad MP said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday attacked the BJP on the alleged murder of two Muslim youths by Bjarang Dal men in Haryana's Bhiwani. The BJP is protecting cow vigilantes and the Haryana government has not taken any action on it, the Hyderabad MP said.

    Terming the deaths of Junaid and Naseer as "inhumane", and claimed that a group known as the "Gau-Rakshak" gang, which is backed by the BJP and RSS, was responsible for the killings.

    Condemning the incident, Owaisi said: "I condemn in the strongest words the killing of Junaid and Nasir by an organised gang in Haryana. One Monu named in the incident is patronised by BJP government in Haryana. They're responsible for this incident. Will Prime Minister and Home Minister speak on this incident?"

    Calling it an inhuman killing, Owaisi claimed that it was done by a so-called 'Gau-Rakshak' gang. "These people are supported by BJP-RSS. These elements radicalised by BJP will turn against them tomorrow. The Centre and BJP government in Haryana should not protect and patronise such elements."

    He further claimed that BJP is actively promoting such radicalised elements who in the garb of being 'Gau-Rakshaks' are killing people and indulging in extortion. They should stop promoting such people, he added.

    Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani on Thursday morning. Family members of the dead claimed that two of them were kidnapped by Bajrang Dal-affiliated cattle vigilantes from their village in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
