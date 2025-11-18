President Murmu presented the National Water Awards, stressing the need for efficient water use due to limited resources and climate change. She called for a collaborative effort from all stakeholders for water conservation and management.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday presented the sixth National Water Awards and Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari Awards at a function held in New Delhi, according to the President's Secretariat release.

Water's Significance in Indian Tradition

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the story of human civilisation is the story of groups settling in river valleys, along seashores, and around various water sources. In our tradition, rivers, lakes, and other water sources are revered. In our national song, the first word that Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote is 'Sujalam'. This means "blessed with abundant water resources." This fact highlights the country's priority for water.

Efficient Water Use a National Imperative

According to the release, the President stated that efficient water use is a global imperative. Efficient water use is even more crucial for our country because our water resources are limited in comparison to our population. Per capita water availability is a significant challenge. She underlined that climate change is affecting the water cycle. In such circumstances, the government and the public should collaborate to ensure water availability and security.

A Collective Responsibility for Water Conservation

The President was happy to note that under the Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari initiative launched last year, more than 35 lakh groundwater recharge structures have been constructed.

The President stated that by adopting circular water economy systems, all industries and other stakeholders can effectively utilise water resources. She noted that, in addition to water treatment and recirculation, many industrial units have achieved the target of zero fluid discharge. President Murmu stated that such efforts are practical for water management and conservation.

The President emphasised the prioritisation of water conservation and consistent management at the level of central and state governments, district administrations, village panchayats, and municipal bodies. She was happy to note that numerous educational institutions, citizen groups, and non-governmental organisations are also contributing in this direction.

Individual and Societal Participation

She advised farmers and entrepreneurs to adopt innovative methods of maximising production while minimising water consumption. She highlighted that rational citizens who enthusiastically contribute individually are also important stakeholders in the water-prosperity value chain. Effective water management is possible only with the participation of individuals, families, society, and the government.

The President said that when using water, everyone should remember that it is a very valuable asset. She underlined that tribal communities treat all natural resources, including water, with great respect. She stressed that the most efficient use of water resources should be an integral part of the lifestyle of all our citizens.

President Murmu advised everyone to remain constantly vigilant about water conservation, both individually and collectively. She said that it is crucial to spread water awareness in our country's public consciousness. Water can only be harvested and conserved through the power of the people.

The National Water Awards aim to raise awareness among the public about the importance of water and motivate them to adopt best water usage practices. The Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) initiative has been leading to the emergence of diverse, scalable, and replicable models for artificial groundwater recharge through community participation and convergence of resources. (ANI)