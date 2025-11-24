Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at 89. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi condoled his death, calling it a 'great loss' and the 'end of an era.' Known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, he leaves behind an iconic legacy.

Tributes Pour In for Legendary Actor

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday condoled the demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Dharmendra, calling it a "great loss to Indian cinema." In her message on X, President Murmu said, "The demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema. One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he leaves behind a legacy which will continue to inspire young generations of artists. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and offered condolences to the late actor's family. Taking to his X handle, PM Modi described Dharmendra's passing as the "end of an era." PM Modi wrote, "The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The way he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti."

'He-Man' of Indian Cinema Passes Away at 89

Dharmendra, popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday at the age of 89. He had been unwell for some time and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on November 10 following a deterioration in his health. Several film personalities, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Govinda, visited the hospital to extend support to the Deol family. He was discharged on November 12 as the family opted for home care.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, Hema Malini; and his six children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, Ajeita, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

An Iconic Film Legacy

A towering figure in Indian cinema, Dharmendra delivered iconic performances in films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta. He was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), playing Shahid Kapoor's grandfather. He also won praise for his role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), where he effortlessly revived the romantic charm he was beloved for.