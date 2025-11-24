MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated a state-level Panchayat workshop in Bhopal, linking it to Atmanirbhar Bharat. He announced reforms empowering panchayats, including a Rs 25 lakh spending authority, and honoured officials for water conservation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated a three-day state-level workshop for Panchayat representatives and officials being held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in Bhopal. CM Yadav also inaugurated the Watershed Festival, organised under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (Watershed Development 2.0) and honoured officers, employees, partner organisations and knowledge partners for their outstanding work in the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign on the occasion. The workshop will continue until November 26.

CM Emphasizes 'Atmanirbhar Panchayat' Vision

Addressing the occasion, the CM said, "The foundational spirit of Indian governance has always been anchored in local self-governance, where administration begins at the village level and extends all the way to Bharat. As a result, Indian philosophy regards the village as the first unit of self-rule and self-reliance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat and good governance stresses that India's strength lies in the collective power of its villages, panchayats, and people."

The Chief Minister described the workshop focused on 'Atmanirbhar Panchayat-Samridhh Madhya Pradesh' as a decisive step towards Gram Swaraj, local self-reliance and a developed Bharat by 2047. He praised the leadership of panchayat representatives in shaping strategies that make panchayats administratively efficient, financially strong, and communally self-reliant. He further stated that the state government is committed to strengthening panchayat institutions.

Empowering Panchayats with Administrative Reforms

He also announced administrative reforms ensuring that suggestions made by district and block panchayat vice presidents during school inspections will now be recorded and implemented. Sarpanches have been authorised to spend up to Rs 25 lakh for panchayat activities, a starting step, with more initiatives to follow. CM Yadav urged panchayats to prepare master plans for improved investment opportunities and residential planning, starting with Vidisha.

Promoting Rural Development and Self-Sufficiency

"The state government has empowered panchayats to manage drinking water supplies, and rural development is being promoted through solar pump schemes, offering up to 90% subsidy for farmers purchasing three to five HP (Horsepower) pumps. Efforts are underway to make farmers energy self-sufficient via panchayats, and the "Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam" initiative is progressing at the village level," the CM said.

Minister Patel on Community-Led Development

Additionally, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel stated, "The workshop is aimed at strengthening the implementation of the three-tier panchayat system, and emphasised the need for enhanced coordination between representatives and officials. Traditional rural development in India has always been driven by joint community and government participation and community involvement should continue across all areas of development." He added that the state aims to ensure that every panchayat has a fully equipped cremation ground by December 2026, supported by an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore under the Fifth Finance Commission. Remote villages are being linked by paved roads via PM Janman and PM Awas Yojana, making the state a leader in these areas. Self-reliance for panchayats is not just about financial stability, but also about health, cleanliness, addiction-free communities, harmonious dispute resolution, and a collective will to eliminate social evils, he added.

Districts Honoured for Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign

Furthermore, Chief Minister Yadav honoured outstanding districts, blocks, and partner organisations involved in the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign. Khandwa district received first place for overall excellence, Raisen came second, and Balaghat came third. Anuppur and Balaghat were recognised for outstanding pond construction, and Pushprajgarh Janpad Panchayat in Anuppur earned first place at the block level. (ANI)