Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami prayed at the Lakhamandal Shiva temple for the state's prosperity. He also highlighted state products at the IITF and detailed his government's strict actions against 'land jihad' and illegal madrasas.

CM Dhami Visits Lakhamandal Shiva Temple

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived in Lakhamandal on Monday afternoon, where local BJP leaders welcomed him upon landing at the helipad. The Chief Minister later offered prayers at the ancient Pandava-era Shiva temple in the region.

According to officials, CM Dhami prayed for the welfare of the people and the prosperity of the state. "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at the Shiva Temple in Lakhamandal. During the prayer ceremony, the Chief Minister prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the state and its people," an official release said.

The residents also greeted the Chief Minister on his arrival. "Under CM Dhami's leadership, the culture and heritage of the region continues to be preserved and promoted," the release said.

Highlights from Trade Fair and Address on State Actions

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Chief Minister attended the 44th India International Trade Fair in New Delhi, where he highlighted Uttarakhand's participation. Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said that the Trade Fair is providing a platform to showcase the details of products made in our state of Uttarakhand.. "All kinds of such products that are beneficial and useful from every perspective get a big platform here. Our effort is to provide opportunities to the people who make such products, artisans, and craftsmen. We make every possible effort to encourage them... Inspired by the Prime Minister, the journey from local to global is going well... The products being made by our women are of very high quality."

'Strict Action Against Land and Love Jihad'

Later during his address, the Chief Minister spoke about several decisions taken by his government. He said, "We have also ensured strict action against heinous mentalities like land jihad, love jihad and spit jihad in the state. By running 'Operation Kalnemi' in the state, we have also taken action to catch the jihadis who defame the Sanatan Hindu religion. By taking strict action against land jihad, we have also freed more than 10,000 acres of government land from land jihadis."

Dhami added, "Along with this, we have also sealed more than 250 illegal madrasas and removed more than 500 illegal structures. Not only this, recently we have also decided to abolish the Madrasa Board by implementing a new law in the state." (ANI)