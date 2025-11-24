Legendary actor Dharmendra, known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, passed away at 89. BJP's Deepak Prakash paid tribute, recalling a meeting 35 years ago. The actor had been unwell and was recently discharged from the hospital.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Deepak Prakash on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of actor Dharmendra. Speaking with ANI, Deepak Prakash recounted his meeting with the actor 35 years ago, during the shooting of the Satyakam film in Jamshedpur. "I met him 35 years ago when the shooting of the film 'Satyakam' was being held in Jamshedpur. As an MP, he played an important role in helping many candidates win in the elections... May god provide strength to his family," he said.

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away at 89

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema, who had been unwell for some time, passed away at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89 on Monday. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment.

"Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am on November 12. Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

A Look Back at His Prolific Career

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta. He was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in 2024. In the film, he essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's grandfather.

Prior to this film, in 2023, he surprised everyone with his stellar performance in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. He effortlessly rekindled the romantic aura he was always known for.

Enduring Romantic Charm

Remember 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Anupama', 'Aas Paas', 'Pyar Hi Pyar', 'Blackmail', 'Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka', 'Mere Humdum Mere Dost', 'Jeevan Mrityu' and 'Aap Ki Parchhaiyan'? In each of these classics, he embodied the quintessential lover with unmatched grace. Decades later, that same charm continued to captivate even younger audiences through 'Life in a... Metro' and most recently, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

An Enduring Legacy

His film 'Ikkis' with Sriram Raghavan is set to release next month, in December. Even at 89, Dharmendra kept working tirelessly, inspiring generations not only with his craft but also with his discipline and healthy lifestyle.

Dharmendra maintained a fan base across all ages. His enduring charm transcended generations, and with his passing, he leaves behind a legacy cherished by admirers, colleagues, and the nation at large. (ANI)