President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited the Golden Temple, Sripuram, in Vellore, where she performed darshan and participated in the aarti ceremony.

"President Droupadi Murmu performed darshan and aarti at the Golden Temple, Sripuram, Vellore, Tamil Nadu. She prayed to Goddess Lakshmi for peace, prosperity and happiness of all," the office of President of India wrote on X.

Param Vir Dirgha Inaugurated on Vijay Diwas

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Param Vir Dirgha at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on December 16. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, and other dignitaries, attended the inauguration.

"On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Param Vir Dirgha at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and other dignitaries were present on the occasion," said Rashtrapati Bhawan's office.

Gallery to Honour National Heroes

Once displaying portraits of British ADCs, the gallery now showcases portraits of all 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. The gallery aims to educate visitors about national heroes who played a crucial role in defending the country.

