Congress MP KC Venugopal slammed the Centre for avoiding discussion on the SHANTI Bill's impact. The Lok Sabha passed the bill, which aims to modernise India's nuclear laws and open the sector to produce 100 GW of energy by 2047.

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday alleged that the Central government was avoiding a comprehensive discussion on two major issues linked to the SHANTI Bill, arguing that they carry far-reaching consequences for the country. He emphasised that decisions made under the Bill could directly affect ordinary citizens, particularly in the context of nuclear power.

Opposition Demands Scrutiny

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said, "The demand for this important legislation has to be thoroughly examined. That is why we are asking that it be sent to the standing committees. What is wrong with it? The government did not want to have an in-depth discussion on these two major issues, which have a far-reaching impact. Nuclear power will affect all common people in India, especially those living near the plants."

Lok Sabha Passes Bill Amidst Debate

Lok Sabha has passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, aimed at modernising India's nuclear energy laws and opening up the sector. The Bill was tabled in the Parliament on December 15 by the Government.

The Bill provides for the promotion and development of nuclear energy and ionising radiation for nuclear power generation, application in healthcare, food, water, agriculture, industry, research, environment, innovation in nuclear science and technology, for the welfare of the people of India, and for robust regulatory framework for its safe and secure utilisation and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Union Minister of Science and Technology and Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh, earlier today, introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha, which he termed a historic bill which will transform the future of India and the next generation of Indians.

Minister Defends Bill's Provisions

Replying to the discussion on the Bill, the Minister said the Bill will provide a new direction for the country's development. Section 9 of the Bill, he said, allows individuals to undertake innovation and research. "Another section empowers the Government to restrict the involvement of certain companies for security reasons. This is not a new Bill; we have simply modified certain aspects of it," the Union minister said.

Responding to Opposition members who opposed the Bill, the Minister said many Opposition parties are opposing it without having read it thoroughly. "They are opposing it for the sake of it," he said. "Our government has defined the Bill properly, and we have given more of authorisation and independence to private parties involved. The Bill strengthens mechanisms related to safety, security, safeguards, quality assurance and emergency preparedness."

Key Objectives and Broader Applications

The Bill seeks to provide a comprehensive legal framework for the promotion, regulation, and expansion of nuclear energy and radiation applications in the country, and to produce 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047.

The Bill aims to strengthen India's nuclear power programme while enabling wider application of nuclear science and technology across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, water, food processing, industry, research and environmental protection. It also seeks to modernise the regulatory architecture in view of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence-enabled nuclear and radiation applications.

Strengthened Regulatory Framework

The proposed legislation establishes a robust licensing and safety authorisation regime for the production, use, and management of nuclear energy and radioactive substances. It sets out detailed provisions governing the establishment, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, research reactors, fuel fabrication facilities, and radiation facilities.

The Bill also opens avenues for participation by public sector entities, government companies, joint ventures and other companies, subject to strict national security and safety safeguards.

A key feature of the Bill is the statutory backing for the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), which is deemed to be constituted under the new law. The AERB will serve as the central regulator for nuclear safety, radiation protection, security, and safeguards, with enhanced powers for inspection, investigation, and enforcement. The Board is also mandated to ensure transparency through structured public outreach while protecting restricted information.

Liability, Strategic Activities, and Penalties

The Bill introduces an elaborate framework of duties and liabilities, including civil liability for nuclear damage. It caps the maximum liability for each nuclear incident at the rupee equivalent of 300 million Special Drawing Rights, with the Central Government assuming liability beyond the operator's limit in specified cases. Provision has also been made for operators to obtain mandatory insurance or financial security to cover potential liabilities.

In line with India's three-stage nuclear power programme and closed fuel cycle policy, the Bill reserves certain strategic activities, such as enrichment, reprocessing of spent fuel and high-level radioactive waste management, exclusively for the Central Government or its wholly owned entities. At the same time, it exempts specified research, development and innovation activities from licensing requirements to promote scientific advancement and private-sector participation.

The legislation also provides for the establishment of specialised bodies, such as the Atomic Energy Redressal Advisory Council and the Nuclear Damage Claims Commission, to adjudicate disputes and compensation claims arising from nuclear incidents. Stringent penalties and punishments have been prescribed for violations, along with powers to conduct searches, seizures, and investigations.

Vision for India's Energy Future

The bill is intended to support India's clean energy transition, ensure round-the-clock power supply for advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, and facilitate the long-term utilisation of the country's abundant thorium resources.

Once enacted, the proposed law will repeal and subsume specific existing provisions and establish a safe, secure and sustainable expansion of nuclear energy in India. (ANI)