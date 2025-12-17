BRS's KT Rama Rao accused the Congress of 'murdering democracy' in the Telangana Assembly. He slammed the Speaker's decision on defected MLAs, stating Rahul Gandhi and his party have no respect for the Constitution or the Anti-Defection Law.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao lashed out at the Congress, stating that they have murdered democracy on the floor of the Assembly today. Reacting to the Speaker's decision on the defected MLAs, KTR said it has once again been proven that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have absolutely no respect for the nation's highest courts or the Constitution.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

KTR Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Incompetence'

KTR ridiculed the Congress leadership, stating that merely posing for photos holding a copy of the Constitution is not enough. "Rahul Gandhi will go down in history as an incompetent leader who failed to respect the very Anti-Defection Law brought in by his own father, late Rajiv Gandhi," he said.

KTR termed it a clear display of double standards by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party to protect MLAs who have openly admitted to defecting for 'development'.

'Congress Terrified of Facing People'

KTR stated that the Congress party is backing away from disqualifying the defectors solely out of fear of facing by-elections. He noted that there is a surge of anti-incumbency across villages against Revanth Reddy's two-year rule, especially with the upcoming Panchayat elections.

"The Telangana society clearly understands that the Congress is delaying action against defected MLAs only because they are terrified of the backlash," he added.

Speaker Acted Under Pressure, Alleges KTR

He expressed anger that the Congress party has been making a mockery of the Constitution at every step--from the day CM Revanth Reddy personally visited BRS MLAs' homes to encourage defections, up to today's Speaker's decision. He alleged that the Speaker took a decision contrary to the defection petitions under pressure from the Congress party.

Concluding his statement, KTR made it clear that while the Congress might celebrate saving the defected MLAs temporarily using technicalities, the people of their respective constituencies have already disqualified them in the public court. (ANI)