Indian Railways now provides free Wi-Fi at 6117 stations, accessible via OTP, without sanctioning separate funds. For passenger safety, CCTV surveillance has been installed at 1731 stations and 11,953 coaches, with 250 cameras at New Delhi.

Free Wi-Fi Services Across 6,117 Stations

Free Wi-Fi services have been provided at 6117 Railway Stations across Indian Railways. No separate funds have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways on these Wi-Fi services at Railway stations, according to a release.

There is no personal information required to access the Wi-Fi service provided at the Railway Stations except the mobile number used for OTP.

The railway administration promptly takes appropriate action whenever there are issues with the Wi-Fi facility at stations.

CCTV Surveillance for Enhanced Passenger Safety

The installation of CCTV cameras on stations and coaches is ongoing. So far, the CCTV Surveillance system has been provided at 1731 stations and 11,953 coaches to ensure a safe and secure journey for railway passengers. CCTV Surveillance Systems are provided and charged under capital expenditure, the release stated.

Expansion at New Delhi Railway Station

CCTVs were already installed at New Delhi Railway station to cover outdoor areas like entry/exit points, foot over bridges, platforms etc. and indoor areas like waiting halls, ticket counters, etc. However, some new areas were developed at New Delhi station premises after February 15, 2025, and accordingly, additional CCTVs are provided to cover these areas.

Presently, 250 Nos of CCTVs are provided at New Delhi Railway Station.

This information was provided by the Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to questions in Lok Sabha today. (ANI)