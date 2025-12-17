A Parliamentary committee led by MP Sanjay Jha is investigating an IGI Airport technical glitch and the IndiGo flight cancellation fiasco. The panel reviewed FDTL norms, which led to a pilot shortage and widespread disruptions for IndiGo.

Parliamentary Panel Probes Airport Disruptions

Janata Dal (United) MP and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, Sanjay Jha, on Wednesday, said that an inquiry is going on regarding the technical glitch at the IGI Airport and there was briefing by officials on Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms in the light of the IndiGo fiasco.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, Sanjay Jha told reporters, "There was a disruption at the airport involving air traffic control, and a detailed presentation on it was given today." When asked about the recent IndiGo flight cancellations, he stated, "The pilots' association, airline operators, and the Ministry also gave detailed presentations. We have heard their side of the story. However, the inquiry is still ongoing. After that, maybe we will sit again."

Committee Reviews FDTL Norms, Operational Stress

The Parliamentary Standing Committee reviewed the air travel disruptions and FDTL norms. The Standing Committee reviewed pilot availability and operational stress issues, operational disruptions, GNSS interference reports, ATC/GPS spoofing disruptions, and passenger-handling measures. There was also a briefing on revised FDTL norms by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

IndiGo Chaos Amid New Pilot Duty Norms

The review of the FDTL norms came in the backdrop of the recent chaos over the IndiGo flight cancellations. IndiGo's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Isidre Porqueras, declined to comment on the recent flight cancellations. He also attended the meeting, along with DGCA officials and Federation of Pilot Associations representatives.

Starting on December 3, the airline experienced significant disruptions, including cancellations, severe delays, and widespread flight rescheduling, primarily due to a sudden shortage of pilots and crew following the implementation of revised FDTL norms issued by the DGCA last year. This also led to passengers being stranded at airports and other airlines having skyrocketing airfares. The DGCA granted IndiGo exemptions under the FDTL norms, and the airline began operating more than 1,700 flights a day from December 8. The DGCA had summoned the IndiGo CEO for an inquiry.

November ATC Glitch at Delhi Airport

Meanwhile, in November, the Delhi airport witnessed a delay in flight operations due to a malfunction in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control (ATC) data. The issue affected multiple airlines, causing widespread flight delays in the northern region. (ANI)